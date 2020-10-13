Nothing is excluded. While the health situation is deteriorating day by day in France, the tone is rising a notch. “The second wave is here, it’s strong. This is what Jean Castex explained”Monday, October 12, recalls Anne Bourse, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 19/20. “Emmanuel Macron will also intervene, during an interview, Wednesday evening, in the newspaper of 20 Hours of France 2”, She adds.

The worry is to see the situation worsen. The government wants to create a kind of shock, because since this summer, the message has struggled to get across. “The executive calls for the responsibility of everyone, there can no longer be any relaxation, otherwise the government does not exclude local re-containments or curfews”, Continues the journalist. And this, even if the government is aware of the economic consequences that such a decision would have.

