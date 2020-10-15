Wednesday October 14, Emmanuel Macron announced the implementation of a four-week curfew. Before this announcement, Régine Robert, a Parisian restaurateur, already declared that she would reduce her workforce and provide her services almost on her own if this measure was put in place. “If I have to close at 9 or 10, I’ll do it all by myself, just with a cook […] all my employees will be unemployed “, she lamented in front of the France Televisions cameras.

In Lille (North), the restaurant of Thibault Ordonneau would lose up to 70% of his turnover, as well as his stocks of merchandise: more than 2,000 euros of losses, and “if we count the set-ups, the beer kegs, we’re going to lose 5,000 euros “, he feared before the announcement of the measure by Emmanuel Macron. In the room, the subject of curfew was the main topic of discussion at every table on October 14. “This nit is not pleasant to go to work, to be in stuck transport, and next to that, to have to go to bed at 10 pm or to be locked up at home … “, rebelled a client. Restaurant owners are already asking for more state aid.

