On Wednesday October 14, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, announced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for the entire Île-de-France and eight metropolises. This measure will be effective on the night of Friday 16 to Saturday 17. In Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), affected by the measure, the inhabitants are divided. “Me, personally, I do not find that it serves much, because people are on top of each other in the metro“, judges a passerby.

“I think it will bother a lot of people in the restaurant business“, adds another. An elderly man, on the other hand, takes it with philosophy:”It will last three or four months, we are not going to make a world of it. We must comply with the requirements. “Besides Île-de-France and Toulouse, eight metropolises are affected by this measure, which is being taken to try to curb the Covid-19 pandemic: Grenoble (Isère), Lille (Nord), Rouen (Seine-Maritime) , Saint-Étienne (Loire), Montpellier (Hérault), Lyon (Rhône) and Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône).