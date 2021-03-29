Coronavirus Cultural survey shows concern for the future – social actors have reached a crisis with less

More than half of the cultural operators said that the interest rate crisis had seriously jeopardized their activities.

Teaching- and Ministry of Culture (OKM) in the survey more than half of the cultural operators said that the coronary crisis had significantly jeopardized their activities last year. One third described the changes as significant.

According to the survey, Korona has treated individuals and companies the most, while municipal actors and foundations have received less.

Many respondents are concerned about the future of the industry as a whole. In particular, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the experience of unfair restrictions were highlighted.

“Financial difficulties and bankruptcies are considered probable and knowledge and expertise in various fields of culture are expected to disappear,” the OKM press release reads.

January – February more than 2,000 actors responded to the open online survey, of which more than 1,400 were communities and about 600 were individuals.

OKM emphasizes that the results are indicative.