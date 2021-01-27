Coronavirus “Crown sin” attracts many more now than ever before, and that’s the problem – the expert says what kind of people are most likely to collapse

A limited life pulls the mind down. Then there will be a temptation to commit a “coronary sin”, ie to break the instructions given for the prevention of infections, says behavioral scientist and docent Pilvikki Absetz.

Helsinki gyms flock to people, locker rooms are crowded and not everyone wears masks. It is difficult to get table reservations for restaurants and there are queues in front of the bars.

At the weekend, the atmosphere in the center of Helsinki looked as if there were no corona. Many seemed to miss entertainment while still able.

At the same time The government is preparing to rapidly introduce new restrictive measures to prevent the spread of a new, highly contagious coronavirus variant in Finland. Several experts have warned of the danger of an epidemic escalating.

Why some people, despite warnings, try to get together?

It can tell of fatigue and frustration, says the behaviorist and docent Cloudy Absetz, which is also part of the steering group of the Behavioral Counseling project of the Prime Minister’s Office.

A limited life pulls the mind down and comes the temptation to commit “coronary sin”.

Crown sin means deliberate violation of infection prevention regulations. Absetz learned the term from his German colleagues. Those who have begun to tire of conscientious adherence to the rules and recommendations and break them from time to time by secretly arranging small-scale meetings and invitations fall into coronation.

The temptation to commit coronary sin may become overwhelming right now, when the availability of coronary vaccines has become disappointing and the wildly spreading virus variant is tightening the need for restrictions even further.

Hopes for next summer’s festivals and freedom seem empty.

Besides, studies show that concerns about the corona pandemic are not yet at a very high level.

According to Absetz, the pandemic was taken very seriously in Finland in the spring, but in the summer the concern subsided and the sense of responsibility has not risen to the level of the spring since.

The same phenomenon has been seen in other European countries.

Motivation maintenance is not easy, according to Absetz, because people are different and their ability and willingness to follow recommendations is not the same.

Most of us probably belong triggers. The liquor wants to follow the recommendations and it is not his intention to commit coronary sin. Yet he drifts into situations where risk is taken.

Meet friends, and wearing masks and keeping safety intervals no longer seems natural. Instructions are forgotten or surreptitiously.

Let’s go on vacation. Let’s think we go to the cottage to ski and stay in our own gangs. But then you feel quite safe and the slope restaurant attracts. Then let’s live.

Leaching contributes, according to Absetz, to the fact that few have first-hand experience of covid-19 disease.

“When I occasionally talk to people, like when I walk a dog, many say they don’t feel like anyone who has covid-19 disease. Those with personal experience of the disease most often report mild symptoms that did not differ much from the common flu, ”says Absetz.

“If people have no contact with hospitals, intensive care units, or people at risk, it may be that they simply can’t care about the risk of infection,” he notes.

In the United States, for example, the pandemic affects people much more severely, according to Absetz. “There, the disease has been clearly more deadly than we have. The big reason is a poorly functioning and unequal health care system. ”

Finns trust health care. “If it is said in Finland that our healthcare is in danger of collapsing, it is such an abstract thing for us that we do not even understand what it means,” Absetz says.

Instead, we do understand very well what it means if a familiar barber has to put whistles in a bag or a local restaurant stops working.

Because some see the restrictive actions of the government and the authorities as exaggerated. They are questioners, which put people’s freedom first. They often base their views on, for example, economic conditions or the interests of children and young people.

“Many people think that the economic impact of pandemic restrictions is greater than its impact on public health. However, these things are not separate, but interconnected, ”Absetz says.

Then there are still risk takerswho take risks in their lives for many different reasons. “More than 10 percent of Finnish adults smoke daily, even though they know there are significant risks associated with a deadly disease,” Absetz points out.

Rebels Finland has not yet been seen to the same extent as elsewhere in Europe, for example in Germany and the Netherlands.

Demonstrations against the curfew peaked last weekend in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Rotterdam, among others. Hundreds of people were arrested. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said it was not a matter of protest but of criminal violence.

There has been a Querdenken-711 movement in Germany since March, which also includes opponents of vaccinations and the far right. The movement has staged demonstrations in major cities.

In November, karaoke was sung on the Aleksis Kivi track in the night café of Populus Bar.­

Absetz emphasizes that if a person feels that he or she has no opportunity to influence things or control the situation in any way, the rebellion erupts as demonstrations.

No similar resistance has emerged in Finland.

One reason for this, according to Absetz, is that the government and the authorities have sought to act largely on the basis of recommendations and voluntariness. There have been no curfews here.

In addition, there seems to be a broad consensus in the leadership of the state on corona prevention, at least to the extent that everyone has taken the situation seriously.

“Another example is the United States, where the former president Donald Trump questioned the measures taken to spread the pandemic and set a bad example for itself, ”says Absetz

What then motivate people to continue to follow the instructions and recommendations of the authorities?

Coercive measures are not a good measure, according to Absetz. Rather, they arouse resistance and entice “to commit coronary sin”.

With the coronavirus variant, intimidation is also not motivating.

Heavy instead of a speech of concern, Absetz would like a speech of joy and a speech of solution.

He suggests a celebration – and does not mean the kind of celebration and spin that could be seen in the center of Helsinki over the weekend.

Absetz encourages to celebrate how well Finland has succeeded in combating the corona pandemic so far. He wants to highlight examples of, for example, how individual citizens have, in their own behavior, made Finland one of the best countries to survive the corona in international comparisons.

“We have already invested so much in curbing the pandemic that we must not give up now. We know how to do this, and we will endure until the epidemic stops spreading. ”