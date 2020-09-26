Coronavirus Croatia nails virus, but then opened its borders to tourists – Tourists returning from beach holidays accelerated pandemic across Europe

Croatia, favored by tourists, welcomed tourists in the summer amid a coronavirus pandemic. Now the small Balkan country seems to have played a larger role in the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus in Europe.
Croatia was a rare European country in that it managed to push the number of new daily coronavirus infections to zero last May. Now, however, Croatia has become an example of how the summer tourist season triggered a second wave of infections sweeping the European continent.
.
Leave a Reply