Coronavirus Crisis city in Portugal calls for urgent emergency aid from Finland: Would pay for the travel and maintenance of doctors and nurses

Finland is waiting for the request for assistance to come through the EU mechanism, the ambassador commented.

Porto

Torres Vedrasin The city in Portugal is urgently asking for help from abroad, especially from Finland, as the capacity of Portuguese hospitals has tightened to the extreme as the corona crisis deepens.

“We urgently need five doctors and ten nurses. The city pays for flights from Finland to Lisbon, transportation from the airport to here and full maintenance for 15 days. During that time, the situation is expected to level off in the light of scientific knowledge related to the coronavirus, ”the mayor said Carlos Bernardes said to HS in a phone interview on Thursday.

Portugal, with a population of ten million, confirmed darker figures on Thursday than ever before during the pandemic. In a day, the infection had been confirmed in more than 16,400 residents, and 300 had died of covid-19 disease.

Torres Vedras is a half hour drive from the capital city of Portugal, north of Lisbon. Its hospital treated 90 patients with coronary heart disease and 60 with other health problems on Thursday.

The hospital’s care district includes 170,000 residents in four municipalities, Mayor Bernardes said.

The infection situation has only started to look more and more alarming since last week, the mayor said.

“The hospital no longer has enough nursing staff for all patients.”

According to Bernardes, the staff is “completely exhausted”.

“The situation is compounded by the fact that about ten percent of them – doctors, nurses and community nurses – have now contracted covid-19 themselves.”

Also read: Portugal became the worst disease center in Europe: “When we rejoiced at the vaccination program, many began to cuddle,” the hospital director tells HS

Portugal hospitals are struggling with labor shortages as more and more new wards and wards have had to be opened daily for coronary patients across the country. Coronary patients will have to be isolated in quarantine wards to get rid of other patients.

When Portuguese health professionals have not been able to find relief, the city of Torres Vedras decided “as urgently as possible” to seek international crisis assistance, Bernardes says. A petition for this went to the Portuguese President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

Bernardes also spoke of the city’s plight in an interview with media company SIC on Wednesday. He suggested that doctors and nurses be asked from countries where pandemic numbers are currently low and under control.

“For example, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Greece. Can they help? ” he asked.

Bernardes tells HS that auxiliary forces will be needed by Monday at the latest. “We have two first aid clinics – one for covid patients, another for other acute cases. Newcomers can work in either. ”

Prime minister António Costan the Chancellery announced late Wednesday that Torres Vedras ’emergency request had been forwarded to the Minister of Health.

“I understand the Portuguese government is currently preparing a general request for assistance abroad,” Mayor Bernardes said.

Prime minister In an interview with TSF radio, Costa highlighted how serious the pandemic had driven the country into the crisis in recent days.

“In this third [pandemian] in the wave, things are really bad. Infections have increased vertically upwards, ”Costa characterized.

According to him, the background was the relaxation of safety instructions at Christmas, as well as a variant of the coronavirus that landed in Britain.

“The health care system is now under enormous pressure,” the prime minister described.

The avalanche has raised Portugal’s interest rate to the top of Europe. The figures for the week have also been the worst in the world.

Portuguese Minister for Health Marta Temido bill in Parliament on Thursday that the variation observed in Britain could already represent about half of all new confirmed infections in the Lisbon region.

Finland Ambassador of Lisbon Satu Suikkari-Kleven says that Finland is closely monitoring whether Portugal is requesting assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

The mechanism coordinates emergency assistance, including the European Medical Assistance Force. They can be activated, for example, in connection with natural disasters.

“We have not received a bilateral request for assistance from the Portuguese authorities to Finland,” Suikkari-Kleven told HS on Thursday.

Bilateral assistance has been provided this week at least from Germany and Luxembourg, Portuguese media report.

Luxembourg’s hospitals were ready to receive patients if necessary, RTP-Yleisradio’s news said.

The Portuguese and German governments have explored the possibility of transporting non-coronary patients to Germany for treatment, the Lusa news agency reported.

German a team of medical forces from the armed forces visited on Wednesday to assess the situation at amadora-sintra central hospital in the frameworks of lisbon, including logistical and supplies assistance.

The hospital’s capacity collapsed in part during Tuesday and Wednesday. Ambulance columns had to evacuate at least 80 patients elsewhere. According to media data, there was enough oxygen but the hospital’s oxygen transfer system was overloaded. The virus that strikes the airways and lungs causes oxygen problems for many more seriously ill people. Then they need extra oxygen to breathe.

Queues for emergency vehicles also continued in front of the first-aid clinic in Santa Maria, the main university district in the capital, Lisbon University Hospital.

The hospital reported that the queues were “one hundred percent” due to the fact that other treatment units in the capital and the surrounding Tajon Valley were no longer able to receive patients. The reporter told a live broadcast on the SIC news channel that in the morning, the first paramedics in the ambulance queue had waited overnight for eleven hours to bring the patient in.