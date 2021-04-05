Coronavirus Creating a common goal in the corona crisis has been difficult for policymakers, says the psychologist

According to psychologist Ville Ojanen, the administration is still largely based on the assumption that there is a small number of very intelligent people with unique qualifications to solve large, complex problems.

Decision makers the response to the corona pandemic has been marked by administration, law and epidemiology. Crisis management, communication and policy have forgotten the grassroots level, that is, the daily lives of people with their worries.

“In dealing with the corona crisis, too much emphasis has been placed on state-level regulations and guidelines, as well as one-way and often distant communication. Human orientation, ie supporting people’s ability to function, has been lacking, ”says the psychologist and doctor of philosophy. Ville Ojanen.

Ojanen has brought psychological expertise to the coroner’s working group in the Prime Minister’s Office, which seeks to take into account people’s behavior in dealing with the crisis.

“Citizens have been able to follow with excitement what is coming next,” Ojanen illustrates the one-way street.

According to Ojanen, it is known that society’s ability to respond to unexpected and complex threats is based on the involvement of all levels of society in combating threats.

These levels include individuals, families, neighborhoods, associations, parties, local and religious communities, villages, cities, municipalities, counties, and the state.

“In a rapidly changing situation, it is useful to rely on the grassroots, that is, people who see the phenomenon up close and whose behavior is also crucial in spreading the epidemic. Active interaction between levels produces up-to-date information, enhances learning and increases motivation, ”says Ojanen.

HS said in November that the Prime Minister’s Office has launched Behavioral Advice project, where decision-makers and officials receive expert assistance in corona communication and policy preparation.

The trial ended at the end of March, but it has been decided to continue it until the end of next year so that we can better prepare for the scourges from now on.

The aim is to strengthen the ability of the state administration to apply information about people’s behavior and the factors influencing it to decision-making.

To date, in addition to advising officials, checklists have been created for, for example, corona communications that promote behavior change.

People Motivation, ingenuity and initiative are a great resource and the best protection against threats, Ojanen says.

“Finland could make much better use of its species-specific community capacity. We are not alone here, because from the point of view of behavioral science, societies and organizations waste more human initiative than they use it, ”says Ojanen.

According to Ojanen, the administration is still largely based on the assumption that there is a small number of highly intelligent people with unique qualifications to solve large, complex problems.

“However, research shows that long-term viability is based on Community strength.”

So what should be done differently?

According to Ojanen, one must first ask how to think differently and what principles to start with.

Ojanen’s answer is people-oriented thinking. It means knowledge-based understanding of the target group, support for autonomy and transparency. Feelings of appreciation, trust and security should also be strengthened and measures planned based on them.

Crisis resilience has been put to the test everywhere.

“As a society, Finland has faced the same challenges as all other countries. And we have done well, but how will we do even better next time? ”

According to Ojanen, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued several guidelines on how to involve communities in managing the crisis.

The first step is to reduce any communication or activity that is likely to distance people. As examples of the ethos of doing things together in leadership, he cites New Zealand and the Netherlands.

People-orientation does not easily come to mind for officials and decision-makers and is not built into the preparation, implementation and impact assessment of decisions.

“Especially the strengthening of the common spirit and the creation of a common goal has remained in the footsteps of the administration in Finland,” says Ojanen.

According to Ojanen, the authorities could also take a model of the customer-orientation of the business world, where there is enough to learn for the state administration.

“While the state and companies are different in many ways, they have something in common, at least man.”

Human-oriented According to Ojanen, there are several stages in decision-making, which include bringing solutions close to people and listening to their trials.

According to Ojanen, listening to the trials in particular shines with his absence. The instruction for the final step is, “Lead toward a bright and meaningful goal.”

According to Ojanen, the administrative, legal, epidemiological and distant speech from articles and R-numbers has marked communication in a way that has lacked the much-needed trust and hope.

“For example, talking about masks that they should not be used because people do not know how to use them properly is an example of a lack of trust,” says Ojanen.

“Leadership and communication should be energizing rather than reprimanding or intimidating to citizens, but it’s not easy. The use of human-based soft means is more difficult than hard rules and regulations, but they are also not mutually exclusive, ”Ojanen ponders.

Ojanen was also surprised that although many surveys and polls are conducted in Finland about the effects of the corona epidemic, no one brings them together.

“The public administration machinery does collect data, but it is surprisingly fragmented. There is no aggregated data on how different sections of the population have experienced the crisis. ”

Ojanen points out that the much-talked-about coronary fatigue is not about actual fatigue that would pass by sleeping and resting.

“Corona fatigue there is a combination of different emotions such as frustration, cynicism, boredom, or experiences of injustice that result in a decrease in motivation to follow recommendations. It would therefore be important to understand and take these experiences into account, ”he says.

“The curfew is a really good example of people’s pandemic fatigue. When new recommendations or regulations may no longer be able to be followed, they should not be offered as the only way, but also try to influence the factors that make people cope, ”Ojanen advises.