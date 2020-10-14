The coronavirus crisis has forced companies to adapt the way they operate. Now, they have a Covid referent. This person must ensure that the health instructions are respected to avoid possible clusters between employees. As often, Noémie Gillon, works engineer the rest of the time, goes around the site to check that no one is breaking the rules. She does not hesitate, for example, to call to order an employee who had not changed his mask for some time.

The Covid referent position implies accepting to work a little more while people do not receive additional remuneration in exchange. Sometimes unknown in his own company, the Covid referent can sometimes prove to be a thankless role. The designated individual must take responsibility for decisions that the rest of the staff may not like, such as closing the cafeteria.

The JT

The other subjects of the news