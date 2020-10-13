The rooms keep filling up in a hotel in the Oise. The establishment has become what is commonly referred to as a Covid hotel. It is a place where patients are housed in individual rooms of 12 square meters awaiting the results of their coronavirus screening. If they are found to be positive, they then remain for an additional seven days. This policy has a cost for the government: 60,000 euros per month.

Covid hotels must make it possible to take care of a population in difficulty such as homeless people or people at risk. During the first wave of infection with the virus, caregivers mainly took care of elderly and at-risk patients. The situation has since changed. “Today, we find ourselves rather with a younger population and with less risk of complications“, reveals Claire Fosse, nurse coordinator of a specialized accommodation center.