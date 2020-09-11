Covid-19 recognized as an occupational disease. Who can benefit from this status? The recognition will be automatic for the nursing staff. Doctors and nurses, whether they work in hospitals, in town or in nursing homes. Recognition will also be automatic for workers who have developed a severe form of the disease. These are those who have been placed, for example, on respiratory aids. For other workers, a committee of doctors will judge whether the person has been contaminated in the course of his activity.

What are the advantages of this recognition? This status gives the right to 100% coverage of medical costs and to compensation in the event of temporary or permanent disability. The family of a deceased person may also receive an annuity. Health Insurance collects all requests. If the decree has not yet been published, the form to be completed is already available on the site.

The JT

The other subjects of the news