Coronavirus Court: Belgium’s strict restrictive measures illegal, the government has 30 days to rectify the situation

The Belgian court of first instance has ruled that the government’s interest rate restriction measures are illegal.

1.4. 13:22

Brussels

Belgian the court has ruled that the interest-restrictive measures imposed by the government are illegal. The verdict was handed down on Wednesday.

According to the ruling, the strict restrictions imposed by the government last October are not legally justified and violate the fundamental rights of citizens. The verdict came from an appeal by two human rights organizations.

Last October, the Belgian government closed restaurants and bars, imposed compulsory teleworking for all those for whom it is possible, and tightened restrictions on gatherings in people’s face-to-face meetings as well. For example, people living in Belgium have not been allowed to invite more than one person to their home indoors. This close contact must not be changed all the time. The number of contacts in outdoor meetings is also limited.

In addition to this shops, hairdressers and beauty salons were closed, and there is a mask compulsion everywhere. Belgium has also limited cross-border travel only for necessary reasons, which must be proved on a separate form. You cannot leave the country freely.

Violations of interest rate restrictions will result in fines.

Restaurant owners demonstrated against the government’s corona measures in February in Liège, Belgium.­

The organizations ’complaint concerns the October regulations, but it raises the broader question of the legal basis for all restrictions.

The human rights organization La Ligue des droits Humains justifies its complaint on the grounds that there was no parliamentary debate on the decisions.

“We are asking for a proper parliamentary debate on this, as it is a legislative body. This would give us the right civic debate on the limitations and the right democratic process, ”the president of the organization Olivia Venet justified On the RTBF channel.

Belgian the government’s restriction decisions have been based on a number of ready-made laws, the most important of which is the emergency law, which came into force in 2007. The law was enacted after a serious gas explosion in the Belgian city of Ghislenghien in 2004. A road accident killed 24 people. A large number of people suffered severe burns.

The Emergency Act gives the government control over certain disaster situations. However, according to the court’s decision, the actions in pandemic conditions cannot be justified by that law.

The court gave the Belgian government 30 days to rectify the legal basis of its orders. If the time is exceeded and the regulations are not lifted, the Board will be fined 5,000 euros. The maximum amount of the fine is EUR 200,000.

The warm days of spring caused people to gather in the parks of Brussels on Wednesday. The gathering restriction outside is four, but the Bois de la Cambre also had larger groups.­

The government is preparing a separate pandemic law, but it is not ready. The Belgian administration intends to appeal the judgment.

The European Commission has accused Belgium of disproportionately restrictive measures. The letter of formal notice was sent to six Member States. Finland was one of the recipients.

Belgium had to tighten restrictions again at the end of March as infection rates and the number of intensive care patients increase. In Belgium, with a population of 10.4 million, 5,600 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday.