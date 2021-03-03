Coronavirus Country legend Dolly Parton received a coronavirus vaccine while developing an updated chorus for her Jolene song

Parton has donated $ 1 million to vaccine research.

American country singer Dolly Parton urges people not to be afraid of the coronavirus vaccine in a video posted on the community service Instagram.

Parton, 75, who is at risk for his age, received the first part of the vaccine on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

In his video, Parton varied the release in 1975 Jolenewith words appropriate to Korona time.

You can watch the isolation in the video below.

Parton previously involved in the fight against the pandemic by donating $ 1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbildt University in Nashville.

The university was one of the places where a vaccine developed by the US biotechnology company Moderna was tested and researched. According to Reuters, Parton just received a dose of the Moderna vaccine.