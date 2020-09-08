Kylian Mbappé, who had yet undergone a PCR test for Covid-19 turned out negative last Wednesday, was forced to leave the French football team, after the announcement of his positive case on Monday. While the tricolor world champions must face Croatia this Tuesday evening at the Stade de France in the League of Nations, this situation has something to raise some questions, especially on the possibility that other players have been infected. Catherine Hill, epidemiologist at the Gustave Roussy Institute in Villejuif and Vincent Maréchal, professor of virology at the Sorbonne answer us.

Arrived at Clairefontaine on Monday, August 31, Kylian Mbappé had tested negative before the rally, then again on Wednesday, as part of a test requested by UEFA before the Sweden-France match. His positive test, this Monday, calls on the circumstances of the infection, while the France team is supposed to live in a “bubble” for more than a week. For Catherine hill, epidemiologist at the Gustave Roussy Institute in Villejuif, “ a bubble is never airtight. The virus could have entered through Clairefontaine staff. Is he tested as regularly as the players? “

Kylian Mbappé being asymptomatic, it is all the more difficult to determine when he may have been infected according to Vincent Marshal, professor of virology at the Sorbonne: “ There is no certainty on the date on which Kylian Mbappé may have been in contact with a person who transmitted the virus to him. He was infected in the few days before the positive test, and if he has been in Clairefontaine for more than a week, it is very unlikely that he was infected before the gathering “.

No quarantine for his teammates of the France team

For Vincent Maréchal, “ nothing excludes that Kylian Mbappé was already able to infect his teammates two or three days ago “. The French prodigy was therefore perhaps already contagious when he scored the only goal in the Sweden-France match and was warmly congratulated by his teammates. If all were tested negatively on Monday, ” they could be positive in the next few days, the time of incubation “, According to Catherine Hill.

Since the start of the epidemic, the health authorities strongly recommend to “contact cases”, which have become the Blues and their staff, to isolate themselves for several days. Forty that the France team will not observe since it faces Croatia this Tuesday evening at the Stade de France. Monday, between their respective training sessions, the players of the two nations even crossed paths in the corridors of the Stade de France, exchanging a few words, sometimes without a mask.

In its regulations, UEFA indicates that the matches must be played as long as the teams have at least thirteen players available, including at least one goalkeeper. The Croatian selection did not deplore a positive case during its last tests.