Researchers from the World Health Organization (WHO) who are studying the origin of the coronavirus in China, when visiting the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, concluded that the infection was likely to spread even before it was announced. This was reported by the TV channel CNN Sunday, February 14th.

There were several signs of a wider spread of the virus in 2019, according to lead investigator for the WHO mission, Peter Ben Embarek. Among other things, the mission found that more than ten strains of coronavirus had already been detected in Wuhan in December 2019.

The scientist noted that the Chinese side provided the WHO group with data on 174 coronavirus cases registered in Wuhan in December 2019. Of these, 100 cases were laboratory confirmed, and 74 cases were diagnosed based on the patients’ symptoms.

In addition, Embarek said that the Chinese authorities gave the opportunity to communicate with the first infected on December 8. According to experts, the number of people infected at that time could have been higher, since the coronavirus is severe only in 15% of cases, and in most cases it is mild. Presumably, in December 2019, there could be more than 1,000 infected.

Also on February 14, it was reported that a member of an international group of specialists led by the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Peter Dassak, called the version of the transmission of the new coronavirus through bats the most likely.

Earlier, on February 9, at the final press conference, WHO representatives said that they could not achieve any breakthrough during a trip to Wuhan in order to study the causes of the origin of the coronavirus. However, together with colleagues from China, they put forward their own hypotheses. In their opinion, the most likely version is that the infectious agent was transmitted from wild animals through an intermediate link. At first, it could spread among one population, then the virus mutated, crossed the interspecies barrier and became infectious for humans.