Coronavirus Could corona testing be that easy? The video shows a blowing method developed in the Netherlands

A breath test could be used to quickly test a large number of people at, for example, schools, workplaces, or public events.

Dutch Breathomix’s new method may make it easier to fight the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

With the SpiroNose device, the result of a corona test can be obtained in just a few minutes and does not require an unpleasant sample to be taken from a person’s nose or throat. Simply blowing into the device is sufficient, after which the measurements made from the breathing air are compared with the results of other testers.

The video in this article shows you how the method works.

The Dutch the method has been tested by health authorities for several months.

According to the authorities, SpiroNose works well, especially in ensuring a negative result. If the test is positive, the patient’s ailment requires further investigation. The test cannot tell whether the infection is certainly a new coronavirus.

In any case, a breath test could make life easier for many, as it could quickly test a large number of people at schools, workplaces, or public events, for example.

It is not yet known whether the use of the method will become more widespread in the Netherlands. Studies on its reliability are ongoing.