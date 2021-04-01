Coronavirus Coronavirus still tortures top German paddlers – still not afraid to drive due to dizziness

Steffi Kriegerstein, who won Olympic silver, will leave Tokyo due to prolonged covid19 disease.

German won the Olympic silver in kayak in Rio de Janeiro 2016 Steffi Kriegerstein will be left out of the Tokyo Olympics due to prolonged covid19 disease, reports Der Spiegel. Kriegerstein became infected with the coronavirus in December.

He traveled with the German national team to a training camp in Turkey in January, but said he still suffered from symptoms.

“I sometimes feel so bad and dizzy that I haven’t dared to drive a car. As soon as the pulse rises above 140 or 150, there is an extremely strong feeling of pressure in the head, the muscles do not get enough oxygen, the lungs burn, ”Kriegerstein described.

After consulting with the doctor and coach, Kriegerstein had said he decided to bury the idea of ​​competing in the coming season.

“Health is a priority now. The big goals that have been at the center of the last four years are not within reach, ”Kriegerstein wrote on Instagram.