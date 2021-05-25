Coronavirus Coronavirus infections in newborns are very rare – according to a Finnish study, the cause can be found in the nose

It has been shown in the past that older children have fewer receptors in the mucous membranes that are susceptible to coronavirus infection than adults.

New Finnish research sheds light on why neonates are rarely infected with coronavirus.

The cause is found in the receptors on the nasal mucosa, which the study shows that there are clearly fewer in newborns than in adults.

Newborns have avoided infection even when the mother giving birth has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

“Even after getting an infection, the picture is usually mild in newborns. Other respiratory viral infections, on the other hand, are often more serious than adults, ”says Hus’s pediatrician. Santtu Heinonen .

Covid-19 needs infection to cause a suitable attachment site, the most important of which have been shown to be certain receptors on the airway mucosa.

Through the receptor, the virus gets inside the cell to multiply and cause infection.

Previous studies have shown that older children have fewer receptors for coronavirus-susceptible receptors than adults.

In the new study, this was also possible for the first time in the case of newborns.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the Hus Pediatric Research Center and the University of Helsinki. The study included 28 newborns less than one day old, of whom 17 were born full-time and 11 were premature.

The study is published in the prestigious Archives of Diseases in Childhood Fetal & Neonatal series.

