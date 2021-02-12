Coronavirus Coronavirus infections in Espoo are currently concentrated in the Matinkylä, Leppävaara and Lintuvaara areas – see the city’s infection situation on the map

Coronavirus infections have been on the rise in February in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Coronavirus infections the number has been growing sharply in the metropolitan area since the end of January.

In the last two weeks, infections have been on a particularly sharp rise in Helsinki and Vantaa.

“The unfortunate truth is that the number of cases in Uusimaa has risen. In three weeks, the situation has deteriorated to the level it was at the end of November, ”said the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Eeva Ruotsalainen In an interview with HS on Thursday.

Also In Espoo, the number of coronavirus infections has been increasing but not as sharply as in neighboring municipalities.

The incidence rate has been lowest in Espoo compared to Helsinki and Vantaa. The incidence of infections, ie the number per 100,000 people during the two weeks, was 156.4 in Espoo, 210.3 in Helsinki and 273.7 in Vantaa on 11 February.

A total of 436 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Espoo during the last two weeks, ie between 28 January and 10 October. February. Espoo always updates its coronavirus statistics on its pages on Wednesdays.

The highest number of infections, 81, has been detected in the Matinkylä statistical area. It is also the most in proportion to the population.

Unlike Helsinki, for example, Espoo divides coronavirus infections into statistical areas in its municipality. In some cases, the statistical area may be the same as the zip code area or subregion, in others it may not.

Quantitatively, the second highest number of infections has been detected in the last two weeks in the Kanta-Leppävaara statistical area, which includes part of the Suur-Leppävaara sub-area, such as Leppävaara and Lintuvaara. A total of 59 infections have been diagnosed in the Kanta-Leppävaara area, which is the third highest in relation to the population.

Proportionate to the population, after Matinkylä, the highest number of infections in the last two weeks has been detected in the statistical area of ​​Kanta-Espoo.

There are 26,129 inhabitants and 52 infections. The fourth highest number of infections has been detected in the statistical area of ​​Kanta-Espoonlahti, where 24,823 people live and where 40 infections have been detected.

Sources of infection more than 40 percent are untraceable.

Of the Espoo infections that have been traceable in the last 14 days, in 29 per cent of cases the source of the infection has been a family member or other person living in the same household.

Eighteen percent of infections detected in the last two weeks have been traced to a workplace, school, or daycare center. More than 800 Espoo residents are currently quarantined due to exposure at school or kindergarten.

Only one percent of infections have been traced to private events in the last two weeks.

In the last four weeks, 34% of infections have been diagnosed in 18-34 year olds. 30% of infections have been reported in people aged 35-54, 21% in minors and 15% in people over 54.