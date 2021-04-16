Coronavirus Coronavirus epidemic continues to decline, THL’s new models say – Excessive contact could lead to a new wave of infection

Modelers estimate what would happen if contacts returned to the February or November level.

Health and according to new epidemic models from the Department of Welfare (THL), the coronavirus epidemic continues to decline. However, if too many contacts are added or too quickly, infections can re-shoot into another steep rise.

“Let’s be on the edge of a knife,” said a THL researcher Anna Suomenrinne-Nordvik at a webinar showcasing new epidemic models.

According to Suomenrinne-Nordvik, there is a knife edge because there is no absolute certainty that the infectivity rate is now less than one. If it’s more than one and the contacts start to add sadness, the models anticipate a sharp new wave at worst.

“Even a small difference in the effective infectivity rate is reflected in large differences in infections,” said Suomenrinne-Nordvik.

The models describe the possible course of the epidemic in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district until July.

Contacts can now be expected to increase somewhat as the March restrictions are partially lifted.

Higher schools have already switched to partial contact teaching. Next Monday, outdoor sports for children and young people will be released in the metropolitan area and restaurants and bars will be allowed to open their doors to a limited number of customers.

In addition to the restrictions, what is crucial is how people comply with them and, on their own initiative, regulate contacts where there is a risk of infection.

The current infectivity rate is reported to be less than one, which means that the epidemic is fading. The infectivity rate tells you how many people on average are infected on average. However, the infection rate is not based on the current situation but describes the situation a couple of weeks earlier.

This is because information about infections comes with a delay. It takes time for people to develop symptoms, go for a test and get a result, and information about the infection is reported to the THL database. THL’s specialist researcher goes into all this Simopekka Vänskän according to about two weeks.

Infectivity rate the associated delay means that at the moment the number may be something else known.

Because of this, the researchers made models of the course of the epidemic with an infectivity rate of just over or just under one. In some scenarios it is 0.9, in others 1.05.

Scenarios were also made with and without seasonality. In all the graphics in this story, the effect of seasonality is involved because the new coronavirus is believed to follow it like other respiratory diseases: they swell in winter and fade in summer.

In the researchers ’models, the summer season is slowly beginning to reduce infectivity since the spring equinox but is not yet much affected in April. At its peak, it cuts the infectivity rate by a quarter around Midsummer.

The researchers modeled the epidemic in a situation where contacts increase by 25 percent or 80 percent.

Vänskä estimates that a 25 percent increase in contacts could correspond to the situation in February. At that time, restaurants and bars were open, high schools were in contact classes, and people could go to practice in private group exercise facilities.

Epidemic will continue to ease if contacts increase by 25 per cent from Monday, the R-number is less than 0.9 and seasonality provides help.

The adhesion curve would be different if the contacts increased by the same amount but the infectivity number would now be 1.05 and seasonal variation would not help. Then, according to the model, infections would decrease in April, but would start to rise sharply at the turn of April – May.

At the end of July, daytime infections could swell in more than 800.

“When we have quite a lot of infections at the moment and the epidemic is at a high level, we will see the power of exponential growth,” Suomenrinne-Nordvik said.

The good news is that the number of hospitalizations would not grow at the same rate.

“Infection rates are not directly inherited as hospital cases, as vaccinations for older age groups and risk groups have progressed,” Suomenrinne-Nordvik explained.

According to the models, even the growth of wild infections would be curbed when the contacts returned to the current level.

Yet greater liberalization of society would lead to a drastic increase in the epidemic, even if the underlying infectivity rate were less than one.

Adding contacts to 80 percent would roughly match the number of people-to-people contacts last November. If we started living this way from next Monday, there would be a sharp wave of disease ahead.

However, the impact of the large increase in contacts on the epidemic will be greatly reduced if it is postponed by three weeks. According to the modeling, it would develop into a new wave again, but much smaller than was seen in March.

If the large release were postponed until the end of May, the impact would be even smaller.

“At an early stage, a large increase in contacts will not succeed, but later it may be possible,” the modelers noted.