Coronavirus Coronation vaccinations are progressing in Helsinki: vaccination appointment for 30-34-year-olds opens on Monday

The metropolitan area could get out of the spread phase in the coming weeks, says Mayor Vapaavuori.

In Helsinki 30-34-year-olds will be able to book coroner vaccination times next Monday, June 7, the mayor Jan Vapaavuori said at a news conference on Thursday.

At present, vaccination periods can be booked by people aged 35-39. Vaccine coverage for those aged 55-69 is already over 80%.

Free mountain according to the test results, only about one percent are positive.

At Laakso Hospital and the ward of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), only five coronavirus patients from Helsinki are being treated.

In proportion to Finland as a whole, the share of Helsinki residents who died as a corona was highest in June-July and August. At that time, more than half of all the dead were from Helsinki. At present, Helsinki residents account for about a third of the deaths.

During the entire coronavirus pandemic, 335 people died in Helsinki. The average age of the dead is about 81 years.

Helsinki is still in the spread of the coronavirus, despite the improvement in the disease situation.

“The development of the epidemic situation is constantly being monitored. In the coming weeks, the prospect is that the Helsinki metropolitan area could also get out of the spread phase,” Vapaavuori said at the press conference.

When the acceleration phase is reached, for example, according to Vapaavuori, the restrictions on public events could be relaxed. Strict customer restrictions, for example in museums, could also be lifted, as long as hygiene measures are taken care of.

Hobby activities could also be allowed more widely during the acceleration phase, for example by opening up adult sports hobbies indoors. Restaurant bars could also be open for longer, but Vapaavuori reminds that restaurant restrictions are up to the government’s decision.

“I stress that these are not promises, but illustrate the possibilities for the near future if the situation improves from this,” the mayor said.