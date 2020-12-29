new Delhi: The corona virus had not yet caused havoc that now the new strain of corona is raising concerns. Now in India, a new strain of corona virus has been confirmed. A new strain of corona virus has been found in 6 people in India. These 6 people have returned from their trip to the country. At the same time, people in which a new strain of corona virus has been found, they have been isolated and the people exposed to them are being identified.

The terror of Corona virus (Kovid-19) continues in the country. Now the new strain of corona virus has also knocked in India. New strains of corona virus have been confirmed in 6 people who have returned from the UK. According to the Health Ministry, 3 samples of these have been confirmed at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Apart from this, 2 CCMB have been found in Hyderabad and 1 NIV has been found in Pune. At the same time, people whose samples have been found positive by the new strain, have been isolated in the separate rooms given by the state governments.

The 6 people from Britain, in which the new strain of corona virus has been confirmed, is being treated. Along with this, people who came in contact with them have been quarantined. According to the guidelines, extensive contact tracing has also been started for co-travelers, family members and others. Apart from this, genome skewening of other samples is being done.

Actually, from November 25 to December 23, about 33 thousand people from UK came to India. All these people were tracked and got tested. Out of this, a total of 114 people turned out to be Corona positive. After which the genome of their sample was skewed. They were sent to 10 labs in the country (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, CCS Pune, CCFD Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, Inamo Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi). Where they were investigated.

Which countries found a new strain?

Please tell that the new strain of corona virus was first confirmed in Britain. After this, it has spread to many countries. Apart from Britain, cases of new strains of Corona virus have also been reported in India, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, Singapore and Nigeria. At the same time, a new strain of corona virus has also been found in South Africa. It is different from the new strain of Britain.

More contagious

People’s concerns have increased due to the new strain of Corona virus. The biggest reason behind this is that this strain of the virus spreads very fast and infects people quickly. Due to its mutation, changes have been seen in those parts of the virus which affect the human cells. Some mutations increase the virus’s ability to infect human cells. The new strain of corona virus is 70 percent more contagious.

