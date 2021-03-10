Coronavirus Coronary vaccine for young children is unlikely to be available before next year – It is not yet known how it will affect travel abroad

Europe is considering the introduction of a tourism passport as the number of people vaccinated increases. However, there is currently no vaccine on the market that is approved for people under 16 years of age.

The first received a dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday March 10 by half a million Finns, or more than 11 per cent of the Finnish adult population. The goal is for this figure to rise to 70 percent by the summer.

So far, however, there are only adult vaccines on the EU market. Only Pfizer vaccines can be given to people over 16 years of age, other vaccines are known to be suitable for adults only.

Vaccine Research Center manager Mika Rämet estimated last week For the Central Finnthat in the fall vaccines could be given as early as 12 years of age. Pfizer was the first to begin studies in people over the age of 12 last fall.

Vaccines for those younger will hardly be available before 2022, Rämet tells HS. In terms of pediatric studies, the most advanced are the familiar Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca vaccines, but the study takes time.

“Children are not small adults. For example, we need to find out what is the most suitable dose for them, ”says Rämet.

“It is difficult to get evidence of the protective effect quickly in children, because the disease is typically asymptomatic in children and there are few cases of the disease in research groups.”

Once the appropriate dose for children is found, the study groups will be expanded and gradually shifted to younger children in order of age. The research data is used to find out whether children should be vaccinated as babies or only at school age, for example.

“It depends on how good the long-term protection is [rokote] gives children, on the one hand, and the burden of the virus on children, on the other, and the importance of vaccinating children for the epidemic. “

Junior vaccinations cannot be rushed just because society-wide herd protection is achieved, Rämet reminds.

“As a pediatrician, I think adults should take care of adult affairs. If people under the age of 12 don’t need the vaccine for a reason other than being able to protect unvaccinated adults, then I have to take care of vaccinating adults, ”he says.

The vaccine should also be thoroughly studied in children, Rämet emphasizes. The study was most important to start with groups at higher risk of developing serious coronavirus disease, and therefore the pediatric target group study was started later.

“In primary school children, coronary heart disease is typically mild. Currently, children have few severe cases of the disease, although their number is not insignificant. However, even if you compare to the RS virus, Korona is an easier disease for young children, ”says Rämet.

Rämet also does not believe that the opening up of society will be slowed down precisely because of the lack of a vaccine for children.

“In terms of epidemic, the proportion of children is lower compared to typical respiratory infections, although not zero. Once people over the age of 16 have been offered the vaccine, there should be a pretty big threshold for restrictive measures against children. ”

“Every adult should take the vaccine and not be lulled into the idea of ​​herd protection. The corona will still be in the world, it will certainly not be eradicated for years. You have to get used to life with Korona and the easiest way is to take a protective vaccine from it. ”

Once vaccinated as the number grows, society can open up accordingly. In the European Union and in many countries, for example, the introduction of a vaccine passport has been considered. It would allow those vaccinated to prove that they had received a vaccine that would allow them to travel again, for example.

It is unclear at this stage what the status of unvaccinated children will be if travel or other activities are opened through vaccine passports and certificates.

Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Pasi Pohjola tells HS by e – mail that it is not yet certain what the vaccine certificate could be used for.

The problem is that, according to current knowledge, the vaccine does not provide complete protection but prevents the serious form of the disease very well. A person who has been vaccinated can potentially become infected and also potentially spread the virus.

“The role of children, as well as many other open questions regarding the vaccine certificate, is still unanswered,” says Pohjola.

At the end of January, Professor of Public Law Toomas Kotkas The University of Helsinki liked the idea of ​​a corona passport legally impossible.

“[Koronarokotesertifikaatti ja -passi] are legally impossible as long as it is not mandatory to take coronary vaccination, ”Kotkas told HS.

In Finland is currently being planned Self-service future electronic vaccine certificate issued by THL estimates currently coming into use in May. The certificate could serve as a kind of vaccine passport, for example for tourism.

STM, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and Kela are responsible for the project.

“In practice, this is a more difficult thing than a corona flasher. All vaccination professionals and patient information systems must produce information in the correct format for the Stock, ”says STM’s Specialist in the Digitalisation and Information Management Group. Mikko Huovila.

Huovila says that the project is being worked on together with the European Union.

“Cooperation with EU member states has taken place throughout the winter. There comes a common definition for the certificate, ”says Huovila.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on March 1 that the Commission will present a “Digital Green Pass” proposal to facilitate travel later this month.

According to Von der Leyen, its purpose is to provide evidence of the vaccine obtained but also of covid-19 test results to those who are not yet able to take the vaccine.