Coronavirus Coronary infections spread alarmingly in Estonia – HS asked experts how Finland can avoid the same fate

The coronavirus epidemic exploded in Estonia. Does Finland have the same fate? HS asked four experts.

Finland the coronavirus epidemic situations in neighboring Estonia and Sweden are among the worst in the EU. Sweden has the most recent infection rate of more than 548 and Estonia 1447. Estonia has the second highest incidence rate among EU countries after the Czech Republic.

Incidence refers to the number of infections per 14,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

HS asked the experts how Finland can avoid the difficult epidemic situation in its neighboring countries. Can infections start to explode similarly here as well?

Adolescents: The epidemic situation also affects the effectiveness of vaccinations

Professor of Epidemiology Pekka Nuorti The University of Tampere considers it possible that the coronavirus epidemic in Finland will worsen.

Pekka Nuorti, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Tampere.­

“Before Christmas, Ireland was at roughly the same incidence rates as Finland, but the number of cases increased exponentially due to the B117 variant.”

The B117 variant is called the British variant. Examples of the rapid deterioration of the disease situation are also in the Czech Republic, Portugal and, of course, Estonia. In some countries, the situation has rapidly deteriorated even without virus transformation.

The young person says that viral variants have made it even more difficult to predict the course of the epidemic. The effectiveness of the current restrictions has not yet been seen.

“The key question remains how to comply with the restrictions. Restrictions are only as good as how well people comply with them. ”

Young people emphasize that restrictions must now be complied with as diligently as possible, despite interest rate fatigue. Compliance with restrictions also affects the effectiveness of coronary vaccinations at the population level.

“In a pandemic situation, the individual efficacy of a vaccine may not be as important as how quickly vaccinations are implemented and how high coverage they achieve.”

The better the epidemic situation is under control, i.e. the lower the r-infectivity rate that describes the situation, the lower the number of vaccinated people will be enough to bring flock protection to the entire population. Herd protection, on the other hand, affects when restrictions can be lifted.

“If the r-number remains low, the end result is that a smaller number of people are vaccinated to protect the herd and even a lower-dose vaccine works,” Young emphasizes.

Järvinen: The epidemic situation in Estonia is wildly worse than thought

The epidemic situation in Estonia is even worse, as it appears on the basis of the incidence alone, says the chief infectious disease doctor. Asko Järvinen Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

“The proportion of positive samples in Estonia is in the order of 20%, while the corresponding figure in the Hus region is about 4%. This means that the situation in Estonia is even worse than previously thought, ”says Järvinen.

Asko Järvinen, Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases at Hus.­

According to Järvinen, the epidemic situation in Finland may go worse than in Estonia. In Ireland, the situation deteriorated explosively when the British variant of the coronavirus began to spread at the end of the year.

“If the virus can spread here without restriction, the possibility is not only theoretical,” Järvinen says.

The British variant of the virus was transmitted from the Baltic countries to the Helsinki metropolitan area at the beginning of the year.

“Now with the restrictions, the number of passengers is very minimal. At the moment, it can be said that the Gulf of Finland is frozen and will not be crossed. ”

If we compare the situation in Finland with Estonia, restrictive measures were taken here at an earlier stage of the epidemic situation, Järvinen emphasizes. Finland also has efficient testing and infection control operations.

The effect of the restrictions is already visible in the number of infections. Last and previous week, the rise in infection rates slowed slightly from the past.

“In our metropolitan area, the number of cases will continue to rise, but the angle of rise seems to have broken.”

The epidemic situation is ultimately affected by how many people have contacts. Järvinen estimates that Finns have been more obedient than Estonians.

According to Järvinen, the emphasis on infections in people under the age of 50 shows that some age groups do not see the level of risk of infection as high.

“Younger age groups may have perceived that the disease is not dangerous for them. However, this spring we should be able to avoid contacts and live by this code of conduct so that the situation in Finland does not follow the situation in Estonia. ”

Varhila: “People’s behavior affects it, nothing else”

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Kirsi Varhilan according to which it is possible for Finland to get on the Estonian road.

Kirsi Varhila, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.­

The possible worsening of the situation depends on the changes in the r-infectivity number. In December, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) presented scenarios for the progression of the epidemic. A HS story on Monday said that the worst-case scenarios would be possible without the current restrictive measures and vaccinations.

“First, the virus variant hisses for a certain amount of time until it takes over from the original virus strain. After that, an exponential curve begins to appear, ”says Varhila.

This is exactly how the British transformation has worked in the region of Southern Finland during the first part of the year.

“Now it’s starting to show up in the infection figures. Yes, I’m concerned about, “says Varhila.

Last week, it seemed a few days that the increase in the number of infections had leveled off. Varhila emphasizes that no far-reaching conclusions can be drawn from the situation.

“The plateaus of a few days are typical of an epidemic. In a couple of days, we will see where the epidemic is heading, ”says Varhila.

How well the population now adheres to the restrictions will affect the continuation of the epidemic and possible additional restrictions.

“People’s behavior affects it, nothing else.”

No age group should be belittled by the epidemic.

“It has now been seen that more and more young people are being hospitalized, and more and more young people have a serious form of the disease. By looking at the chains of infection, you can also see how asymptomatic young people can take the virus to a family member who is suffering from a serious form of the disease, ”says Varhila.

Aivelo: The pandemic situation is better handled in Finland than in Estonia

Helsinki postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology at the university Tuomas Aivelon According to Finland, the pandemic situation has been handled better than in Estonia. For example, infection tracing has been much more successful in Finland.

“I do not think that Finland is in the same bad situation as Estonia. However, Finland has had some foresight in pandemic management, ”says Aivelo, referring to the closure that began last week, for example.

Tuomas Aivelo, postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology, University of Helsinki.­

Aivelo describes the disease situation in Finland as vague, as it is not known whether the epidemic will increase or decrease. The next few weeks will see if the epidemic gets worse.

According to Aivelo, the most important of the control measures is still to avoid contacts. The most significant means of influencing an individual are telework and the fact that free time is not spent in a crowd.

Aivelo says it is still difficult to assess what could be the most significant decision by political actors to curb the disease situation. According to Aivelo, a good question now is how to move forward now.

“That is, what is the exit scenario of the situation in Finland. If the number of cases needs to be reduced more quickly, is there some kind of movement ban or restriction? Or if the infection rates start to fall, can we lift the restrictions somewhere? ” Aivelo ponders.

“Admission to schools would certainly be a major decision, but now it is still difficult to know how the British variant of the virus is spreading in schools and how important it is as a whole.”

Aivelon according to him, border control is not the most important thing for the epidemic right now. Its importance will only be emphasized if the number of cases starts to fall.

“Last spring, for example, we virtually suppressed the coronavirus completely and all local chains of infection were cut off. In the autumn, new cases came from abroad, leading to chains of infection. The same thing happened now with the British version, ”says Aivelo.

“The border has been slammed so many times now. It has always come from there [virusta] re. Of course, it would be nice to get that right. ”

Aivelo does not believe that the restrictions can be lifted after the closure is over.

“The situation certainly varies regionally, and the situation in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Uusimaa does not have time to change much,” says Aivelo.

“I don’t see that restaurant restrictions, for example, could be significantly relaxed.”