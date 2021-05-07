Coronavirus Coronary infections have clearly decreased in Helsinki: the map shows cases around the city

Most new infections are recorded in the eastern parts of the city. The worst epidemic areas include Pihlajamäki, Kontula, Länsi-Herttoniemi, Puistola and the Pitäjänmäki industrial area.

Coronavirus epidemic the grip has eased considerably in Helsinki over the course of the spring.

On Wednesday, the city’s incidence rate, or the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days, was 74. A couple of weeks earlier, the incidence rate was about 135, and in March, the number was as high as over 480. The number of new infections has declined sharply.

However, new infections are still being recorded, especially in the eastern parts of the city.

The highest incidence rate, 256, is currently in Kaitalahti, Laajasalo. The figure is 194 in Pihlajamäki, 173 in Puistola, 137 in Länsi-Herttoniemi and 131 in Kontula.

The regional differences are really large, as no new cases of infection were recorded in 14 areas in several areas. Such areas are Kaartinkaupunki, Pikku Huopalahti, Kivihaka, Kuusisaari-Lehtisaari, Pajamäki, Maununneva, Metsälä-Etelä-Oulunkylä, Tammisalo and Puotila, the city’s statistics show.

Not all areas of Helsinki have information on the number of infections or the incidence rate.

In total, almost 25,000 infections had been diagnosed in Helsinki by 5 May. 318 deaths of Helsinki residents related to the coronavirus had been recorded.

Correction at 2.17 pm: In the ingress of the story, it was previously incorrectly read that the worst epidemic areas would include the Pihlajamäki industrial area. There is no such area, but the worst areas include Pihlajamäki and Pitäjänmäki industrial area.