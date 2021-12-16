Coronavirus Corona vaccinations for at-risk 5-11 year olds in Helsinki start on Saturday

Vaccination will also be available next Tuesday in Jätkäsaari and Myllypuro.

At risk groups Corona vaccinations for Helsinki-aged 5–11-year-olds will begin next Saturday.

Vaccination will be available at the Jätkäsaari corona vaccination point without an appointment on Saturday, December 18 from 10 am to 4 pm. Vaccination is staggered according to the first letter of the surname, with the first of the alphabet coming first.

There are several risk groups mentioned, such as organ transplantation or stem cell transplantation, chronic lung disease, some heart diseases in children, severe overweight, chronic kidney disease, type 1 and 2 diabetes, and Down syndrome.

more detailed information on risk groups can be found From the City of Helsinki website. The vaccine to be given is the Comirnaty vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer for this age group.

The second dose of coronary vaccination for people at risk to be vaccinated now on Saturday will be given without an appointment at the Jätkäsaari coronary vaccination point on Saturday 29 January.

The city reminds that if a child is to be vaccinated only with another guardian, the absent guardian must have a signed consent form. It is available on THL’s website.

If the child cannot be brought in for the coming Saturday, the vaccination can also come to the vaccination points in Jätkäsaari and Myllypuro on Tuesday 21 December from 3.30 pm to 6 pm.