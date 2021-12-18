Coronavirus Corona tracing is blocked in the Helsinki metropolitan area – Exposed people are reached so late that quarantine has ended

Infection surveillance now focuses on those working with at-risk groups and omikron cases.

In the metropolitan area coronavirus infection surveillance is severely congested.

In Vantaa, the worst exposed people are only reached after 1.5 weeks of exposure, says Vantaa Health Services vs. Director Eila Koivunen by email.

The situation in Espoo is similar. The doctor in charge of infectious diseases Topi Turusen according to which it may have been another week since the exposure was reached.

In the eyes of a layman, the situation may seem completely absurd.

If a person exposed to coronavirus is quarantined, the quarantine is usually ten days. Those exposed at worst will therefore be caught only after the end of any quarantine period. If an exposed person has received two doses of the vaccine, the starting point is not to be quarantined.

Does tracing make any sense anymore?

Helsinki Chief Medical Officer Sanna Isosompin according to yes and no.

“There are still situations where infection tracking is really useful,” says Isosomppi.

Tracing can affect high-risk situations, such as nursing home infections. In addition, family members living in the same apartment as the sick are at high risk of becoming infected.

The situation of infection tracing has changed significantly, as people have far more contacts than at the beginning of the epidemic.

“Tracing is still useful when targeted at high-risk situations. Large-scale infection tracing is no longer as beneficial in the Helsinki metropolitan area as it was in the early stages of the epidemic. ”

Sanna Isosomppi photographed in February this year.

Another reason for continuing to trace the infection is the law.

“Tracing is statutory, so it will continue to operate. Of course, we try to keep up to date with tracking by hiring more trackers all the time, ”says Eila Koivunen.

Altered the coronavirus situation has led to changes in tracing strategies. In the past, it was possible to reach all exposed people quickly, but now it is obligatory to prioritize, says Topi Turunen.

In Espoo, priority is currently being given to nursing homes and the omikron transformation.

“Omikron’s suspicions are among the first to be resolved,” says Turunen by e-mail.

According to Turunen, the exposures of care homes are often found out within a day. in other high-risk cases, the delay is a few days. In the remaining cases, the tracking times vary considerably.

“Resources will be focused on resolving exposure situations involving high-risk groups or other high-risk exposures as quickly as possible.”

In Helsinki There are currently about 130 people working in infection detection, about a hundred in Espoo and 50–60 in Vantaa. Attempts are made to reach those infected and exposed both by phone and text message.

In every city, everyone exposed is still being tried in one way or another. If you are not working with at-risk or elderly people, the channel is often a text message. A large proportion of those who become ill and exposed can still be reached, although times vary widely.

Attempts are being made to recruit more labor for all duties in the city. Even if help is obtained quickly, it will not immediately bring relief to badly congested tracking.

“Constantly changing instructions increase the workload, and familiarization is challenging,” says Koivunen.

Healthcare personnel are also torn in every direction, and not all bangs can be put on tracking, even if there is a demand for extra hands.

“We recognize that there are also more pressing needs at the moment. The progression of vaccinations is critical to health care carrying capacity and pandemic management. There is also a lot of care debt, and at this stage, resources cannot be transferred from primary health care to tracking, ”says Isosomppi.