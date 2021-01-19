Coronavirus Corona testing began at the Vaalimaa border station: “It went quickly: stick in your nose and then off”

The corona tests are part of a pilot project started in Kymenlaakso, which tests the effectiveness of various operating models at the border crossing points in south-eastern Finland.

Cherish at the border station in Virolahti was quiet on Tuesday morning when coronavirus testing of border crossers began.

The traffic was sluggish: in three hours, two cars crossed the border, both belonging to the same party. Juhani Laidinen, 21, was on his way from Vyborg to his home in Lahti. Another car came from his father Viktor Laidinen on board Elena Rita.

Everyone took advantage of the opportunity to take a free corona test at the border.

“I went when the test was once available. It went quickly: stick in your nose and then away, ”Juhani Laidinen described and continued his journey towards Lahti.

The Kymslaakso Association of Municipalities for Social and Health Services Kymsote carries out tests for passenger border crossers after the Border Guard has carried out normal border checks on those entering Finland.

Cherish The border station is the busiest border crossing point for passenger traffic on Finland’s eastern border.

At the Vaalimaa border station, Sylva Lallukka (left) and Kaisa Niemelä recorded the data of the samplers before the coronavirus test.­

Normally, the border between Finland and Russia is crossed by about 5,000 people a day. There are now 600–800 border crossers, says the head of the Vaalimaa border inspection post Jani Liikola From the Border Guard of Southeast Finland.

The number includes both heavy traffic and passenger traffic in both directions.

“The traffic is really low, but the border is not closed,” Liikola says.

According to Liikola, border crossings are above all two groups: Dual citizens are Finns who have the opportunity to leave the country and return. Workers have a residence permit and their movement is based on necessity.

The third group is EU citizens in transit, but their numbers on the south-eastern border are small. Similarly, there are very few visa requirements.

Corona testing started in Vaalimaa as planned at 10 am.

“Testing started well, especially considering that a week ago we didn’t know about the whole project. Now samples are already being taken at the border, ”says the Security and Risk Management Manager who monitored the situation in Vaalimaa. Jarno Rämä Kymsotesta.

By Tuesday afternoon, about 20 tests had been done.

It is quiet at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint in Virolahti. Traffic is scarce and 600-800 passengers now pass through the station every day.­

“There have been a few refusals, but the majority have responded to testing with good cooperation,” says Rämä.

The new model is being tested for the first time in Finland. The tests are continued for three weeks.

Kymenlaakson Many coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the region, the source of which is abroad, said the regional association of social and health services Kymsote on Monday. In Kymenlaakso, more than 20 percent of the infections detected in the last two weeks are from abroad.

Infections have been diagnosed in several foreigners, such as gig workers who do not have a permanent home in Finland, the press release says. In addition, there are many infections in which Kymenlaakso residents have been diagnosed with corona infection after a trip abroad. According to the release, infections have been detected in both aircraft and ship arrivals.

Kymenlaakso is in the process of spreading the coronavirus. The incidence rate for the coronavirus was 69 on Monday.

Epiphany introduced at the Finnish borders Finentry system the purpose is to move corona testing off borders. In the system, you can read travel-related operating instructions and make an appointment for a corona test in Finland.

The system is used in the ports of Helsinki and at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. However, during the first week, the service was used by only about 300 people.

The Finentry service was introduced in the ports of Helsinki and at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 7 January.­

The system is to be extended as soon as possible to all hospital districts where border traffic takes place.

Finland and six Tallinn ships sailing between Estonia were offered coronavirus tests as an experiment over the weekend, but the popularity was low. There were a total of about 1,570 passengers on those flights, of which about 190 people, or about 10 per cent, took the tests.

Port Health Advice Coordinator Anna Oksanen The City of Helsinki estimates that low test enthusiasm is affected by fear of loss of income: if the test is positive, you cannot go to work.

Swedish At the Tornio-Haparanda border crossing point, voluntary corona tests will be offered to all those arriving in Finland. Extensive testing will begin with rapid tests no later than Monday, January 25, says Tornio’s Chief Security Officer Leena Karjalainen To STT. Until now, tests have only been offered to foreigners arriving in Finland.

Initially, tests are performed at the border daily from 7 am to 7 pm. Later, testing may be extended to round the clock. The tests are performed either in a car or in a separate room.

There are 10,000–25,000 border crossings on the Tornio-Haparanda border every day, which includes a lot of commuting. It is currently recommended to avoid all other cross-border travel in the area.

The incidence of coronavirus in the Länsi-Pohja hospital district has been about 57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks. Over the border, for example, numbers in the lower region of Norrbotten Haaparanta 473 and 1 300.

Commuters and residents of Tornio and Ylitornio can cross the border without a quarantine recommendation.