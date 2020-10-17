Coronavirus Corona rules are confusing – HS compiled restrictions and recommendations for different areas

The telework recommendation applies to the whole country, but there are large differences in the recommendations for dispersal and baseline areas.

What the restrictions due to the corona epidemic apply to me and how should the restrictions be treated? This has caused confusion in recent days, and issued by the government on Thursday the new alignments further confused the pack.

What do the basic, accelerating and spreading stages of a coronavirus epidemic mean? And what kind of territorial restrictions are involved?

HS assembled answers to questions about the different stages of the epidemic and their limitations. Information on restrictions and recommendations can also be found on the Government’s website.

The three stages of an epidemic are defined by STM published in September in the action plan and are based on incidence rates. These can vary rapidly from region to region, as experience in the Vaasa region, for example, shows.

Hospital districts and six regional government agencies are responsible for implementing the recommendations and restrictions aimed at curbing the corona epidemic.

Basic level

In the first stage the area is at a basic level. Then the incidence of infections – that is, the number of cases detected per 100,000 inhabitants – is low. Only a small part of them are native, ie obtained from within the area.

Organization of events

public events for more than 50 people are possible, as long as the guidelines of THL and OKM are followed

hobbies can be continued and public spaces used, as long as participants and groups can avoid close contact

Restaurants

■ The opening and drinking hours of catering shops are limited. The shops are open from 04:00 to 01:00 and drinks are allowed from 09:00 to 24:00.

Recommended to use a mask

In public transport, where close contacts cannot always be avoided.

When applying for a coronavirus test and if it is necessary to move outside the home before the test is completed

If you arrive in Finland from the risk area and go to quarantine and if it is necessary to move outside the home

Acceleration phase

In the second phase of the epidemic, the region will enter an acceleration phase. The incidence of coronary infections is at least 6–15 per week and at least 10–25 in two weeks. In addition, more than one percent of the results of the corona tests performed are positive.

During the acceleration phase, chains of infection occur from time to time, but their sources can generally be traced. No special measures are required in hospital care.

Southwest Finland, Helsinki-Uusimaa, Southern Ostrobothnia, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa and Åland are in the acceleration phase.

Organization of events

a regional or local recommendation to avoid private events for more than 20 people

the number of participants in public events is limited to half the normal number of seats

the number of customers in public spaces is limited to half the normal number of customers and the spaces are used in such a way that participants and groups can avoid close contact

indoor group activities for adults are suspended if the risk of infection is high

all hobbies must be organized in such a way that participants and groups can avoid close contact

Restaurants

■ In areas in the acceleration phase, restaurants and pubs must close no later than 11 pm and stop no later than 10 pm. Guests can take in up to half of the maximum number.

Schools

■ higher education institutions move to distance learning, the necessary needs for contact teaching are taken into account

Recommended to use a mask (in addition to general mask instructions)

In secondary schools and colleges.

In public interiors and public events where close contact cannot always be avoided. Such interiors include shops and malls, post offices, banks, libraries, churches, cultural institutions, cinemas

Spreading stage

The third phase is the proliferation phase, where the need for hospital and intensive care is growing strongly. The incidence of the disease is at least 12-25 per week and at least 18-50 in two weeks. The number of cases is increasing at a rate of more than ten percent per day, more than two percent of tests are positive, and the majority of infection sources cannot be traced.

Currently, only the Vaasa Hospital District is in the spread phase, where the coronavirus has spread to a large cluster of infections in a couple of weeks.

Organization of events

a regional or local recommendation to avoid private events for more than 10 people

where necessary, the organization of public events is completely prohibited

however, group hobbies will be suspended altogether, with special consideration being given to the hobbies of children and young people

if necessary, public spaces will be completely closed

Schools

Mask recommendation (in addition to the above)

Always on public transport and in taxis, for example

in educational institutions from secondary schools

the whole country

In the whole country the telework recommendation is valid for the time being, also in the basic phase areas. The recommendation applies to public administration employees, but similar teleworking as far as possible is also recommended for those employed by private employers.

In addition, familiar general guidelines for avoiding infection apply throughout Finland: wash your hands or use hand gloves, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or handkerchief, do not move symptomatically outside of the corona test, use a mask if the safety distance cannot be maintained and download the Corona Flasher application to your phone.