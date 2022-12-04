Monday, December 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | Corona restrictions are finally being relaxed in China – in Shanghai you can go to parks and get on the bus without a corona test

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

After large-scale demonstrations, the corona restrictions have begun to be slowly relaxed.

in China the relaxation of corona restrictions continues after large-scale protests against the restrictions.

Starting Monday, in the country’s largest city, Shanghai, a negative corona test is no longer required to travel on public transport or visit parks. The city announced the matter yesterday. According to the release, the restrictions “will continue to be optimized and changed” based on the situation and national policies.

Among China’s largest metropolises, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou have also relaxed restrictions in recent days.

However, the Standing Committee of the Politburo of China’s ruling Communist Party has not officially taken a position on relaxing the restrictions.

For a long time, China has followed the so-called zero corona policy, in which the aim is to stop infections completely. That’s why millions of people have been isolated in their homes around the country for months, when extensive corona lockdowns have been ordered even in big cities.

See also  What would the reaction be to an eventual Russian nuclear attack?

#Coronavirus #Corona #restrictions #finally #relaxed #China #Shanghai #parks #bus #corona #test

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

At the bar in St. Petersburg there was a fight with the participation of Grigory Leps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.