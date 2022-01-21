Coronavirus Corona insulation will be abandoned in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in the hospital districts of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland

Insulation practices are changing in parts of the country. Coronavirus, like other acute illnesses, is advised to be ill at home on sick leave.

Coronavirus disease patients are no longer prescribed for isolation by official decisions of infectious disease physicians.

As with other cases, a person with a coronary infection will be on sick leave in the usual way.

For example, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa announced on Friday that isolation practices are changing.

City bulletins state that isolation decisions under the Communicable Diseases Act will be abandoned as primary evidence of coronavirus disease and that isolation imposed by the Communicable Diseases Authority has lost its effectiveness.

“The omicron transformation causes significant infections even before the onset of symptoms, and with a long delay in access to sampling, most follow-on infections have already occurred by the time the test result comes to the attention of the infectious disease authority,” city reports said.

“In order to prevent further infections, there is no reason to place a person in isolation. Infections detected by a home test do not come to the attention of the communicable disease authorities at all, ”the cities instruct.

He was the first to talk about it Evening paper.

HS has already announced on January 10 that Helsinki, for example, will end most of the corona quarantine and infection tracing.

Quarantine refers to the decision of an infectious disease physician to isolate an exposed person from others.

Isolation, on the other hand, concerns the isolation of a person with a disease from a healthy one.

Enlarge Of the hospital districts on Friday, both the Pirkanmaa Hospital District and the Central Finland Hospital District also announced that they would abandon isolation decisions under the Communicable Diseases Act as primary evidence of coronary infection.

The hospital districts of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, like the cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, called for the disease to be contracted at home.

STM and THL said in a press release published on Thursday that an estimated 55,500 new cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Finland in two weeks, compared to an estimated 57,400 new cases of coronavirus in the previous week.

Correction 21 January at 10.40 am: The cities announced the policy on Friday, contrary to what was initially said in the story, the corona isolation in the Helsinki metropolitan area was not announced in STM’s and THL’s corona situation report on Thursday.

Correction January 21 at 1 p.m .: Sick leave is the usual way in connection with a coronary infection, contrary to what the article initially suggested.