Coronavirus Corona infections have been diagnosed in several senior centers in Helsinki and wards have been quarantined

Vaccinations have so far protected the elderly very well. The symptoms of the residents have been mild.

In Helsinki has quarantined several group homes in senior centers for coronavirus infections.

“Currently, 11 group homes have been diagnosed with infections,” says Helsinki vs. Director of Hospital, Rehabilitation and Care Services. Soili Partanen.

Last week, more than 20 senior center employees and five clients were diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The exact figures for this week are not yet known.

“But it is well known that the numbers are rising. Clients who are infected are relatively mild. The third vaccination has protected quite well in this situation. ”

In senior centers about 4,400 elderly people live in Helsinki.

One of the senior centers now in quarantine is Riistavuori in the South Hague. There is one department quarantined.

There are a total of 156 customer places in Riistavuori, 125 of which are intended for long-term 24-hour customers.