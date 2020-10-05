The cases of corona virus infection in India continued to decline for the third week. Looking at the data, it is expected that the peak of the epidemic has passed in India. In the case of death from infection, many have been seen in the weekly data.

Corona virus infection cases continue to decline

In the last seven days, 7 thousand 143 people have lost their lives across the country so far. This death toll was the lowest in the last four weeks. The highest 8 thousand 175 death tolls were recorded between 14-20 September. Apart from this, the maximum number of new cases of corona infection was between 6 lakh 45 thousand 7-13 September. This week, the figure fell to 5 lakh 50 thousand with a fall of 15 percent.

According to the data, 39 thousand fewer cases were registered this week as compared to the previous week. Between last week i.e. 21-27 September, the number of cases was reduced to about 50 thousand. Similarly, the figure of death reached 511 with a decrease of 6.6 percent this week compared to the previous week. In comparison to the last two weeks, this week the death was reduced by about 13 percent.

What statistics show that the peak of Corona passed?

On Sunday, 77 thousand 100 new cases of corona infection were reported across the country. While 75 thousand 186 people suffered from corona on Saturday. On Sunday, 13 thousand 702 infection cases were exposed in Maharashtra while the death toll stood at 326. Despite the shortage, however, corona cases have seen an upsurge in many parts of the country. On Sunday, 10 thousand 145 fresh cases were reported in Karnataka. For the third time in a week, the daily figure has crossed 10 thousand.

