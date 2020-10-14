The daily life of caregivers continues to be increasingly difficult. Whether at the Nantes University Hospital (Loire-Atlantique) or at the Louis-Jaillon hospital in Saint-Claude (Jura), it happens that caregivers who have been infected with the coronavirus end up having to work. Faced with a lack of personnel, some medical establishments prefer to take this risk.

CGT secretary of Nantes University Hospital, Olivier Terrien said he was shocked by such practices while vulnerable patients were present on site. “We can give them the virus and we can also give it to all the colleagues around. (…) The establishment plays Russian roulette.“Faced with these disputes, the hospitals explain that they are based on the instructions of the High Council of Public Health. In such a situation, the latter assures Tuesday, October 13 that”the degraded possibility of maintaining a job with a strengthening of precautionary and hygiene measures is possible.“

