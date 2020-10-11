A dozen caregivers have tested positive in recent days at the Nantes University Hospital (Loire-Atlantique). However, “they continue to work in the intensive care unit or in the SAMU”, specifies the journalist of France 2 Antoine Delcourt, live from Nantes. This number has been communicated by the unions, but has not been confirmed by management.

“According to the unions, this endangers the lives of others, that of other caregivers who may in turn be infected, but also those of patients who come to the hospital for another reason, another disease as the coronavirus “, reports the journalist. “The situation is exceptional and legal, a sick caregiver can indeed decide to return to his workplace, if he wishes and if he cannot be replaced.“, he adds.