Coronavirus Construction companies say they have tightened their corona efforts: The mask must be on indoors and outdoors

However, buildings need to ensure that working with the mask is safe.

Construction companies have tightened their practices on the use of corona masks on construction sites. Construction company YIT tightened its own corona measures on Monday.

“Masks are always used both outdoors and indoors,” says YIT’s Senior Vice President, Communications Hanna Malmivaara.

However, he said it must be ensured that working with the mask is safe. Among other things, goggles mist up in the open air if the mask is on. The problem can be solved with a visor attached to the helmet.

The company has tested entire construction sites when there are suspicions of infection. According to the new instructions, an employee who does not wear a mask will be instructed to wear the mask immediately. If this refuses to use the mask, he will be removed from the site.

There are potential vectors of infection among both domestic and foreign workers without them being aware of their infection.

“The virus is catala, and unfortunately there are also people who have no symptoms,” says Malmivaara.

Construction company SRV’s safety manager Aleksi Auer says the company has a working group that coordinates corona activities. The corona group meets three times a week. Risk assessments are performed weekly.

“Once the guidelines are in place, we go to concrete measures at construction sites to prevent corona,” Auer says.

Measures include staggering breaks and improved clean-up of breaks.

“We’ve also introduced mask compulsion at our construction sites,” Auer says.

According to him, the same instructions also apply to subcontractors.

Construction industry According to RT, the organisation’s interest rate recommendations follow the recommendations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“The mask should always be on when working in a place where someone is nearby,” says RT’s corona team leader. Paavo Mattila.

According to him, mask practices have been tightened so that masks are also kept during breaks and when visiting a gas station, for example.

“THL doesn’t seem to recommend masks for the outdoors, but we do.”

In Finland there are about 30,000 foreigners working on the buildings. They are especially Estonians.

“Most of them have stayed in Finland. According to our information, border traffic is very low, ”Mattila estimates.

According to YIT’s Malmivaara, the company has previously strongly recommended to its Estonian or other foreign employees that they remain in Finland during the restrictions.

If someone comes, he or she must follow a voluntary two-week quarantine. Quarantine can be shortened by two negative corona tests.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has stipulated that every immigrant is required to take part in the corona test at all border crossing points in the area, unless he or she has a reliable test-exempt report.

Evening News said on Tuesday that passengers arriving in the ports of Helsinki are still not subjected to so-called forced testing. However, at the Estonian end, a corona test or a certificate of illness is required before the passenger is allowed on board.