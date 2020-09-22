Coronavirus Consequence of the increase in infection cases: THL will issue a stricter mask recommendation this week

THL’s Salminen hopes that the opening hours of bars and nightclubs will be tightened.

Health and well-being According to the plant’s THL, 149 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland on Tuesday. More daily new infections were last reported in May.

“Yes, of course it’s a record number, you can’t get anywhere from it. The situation now is that the number of cases is slowly but surely growing, ”THL’s Director of Health Safety and Research Professor Mika Salminen says.

On May 6, 161 new cases of infection were reported. Even higher infection rates were recorded in April, when 200 infections were detected in two days.

THL plans to issue a new mask recommendation this week.

“It takes a stand on the situation in areas where the epidemic is seeing acceleration. There are quite broad mask recommendations in the guide on the contexts in which masks should be used, ”says Salminen.

Regional government agencies did not tighten assembly restrictions until October, although the number of new infections has steadily increased in recent weeks. The Government will make a new decision this week on the opening hours of the restaurants. Salminen sees that opening hours should be limited.

“It can’t be said categorically that all restaurants are a risk factor. However, when we look at exposure and infection situations, restaurants that are open longer, such as bars and nightclubs, are risk factors, ”says Salminen.

The biggest jump in cases of infection is always seen from the beginning of the week. One week ago, 98 infections were reported on Tuesday and 93 on another Wednesday of the week.

Salminen emphasizes that a large cluster of cases will accumulate in the early part of the week that the laboratories have not had time to report before or during the weekend.

“It is not worth following the next few days, but a trend backwards,” Salminen advises.

The increase in infections is most evident when comparing the two-week divisions. In the last two weeks (858 cases), 502 more infections were detected than in the previous two weeks (356).

New cases have spread more evenly across the country. In the past, there were a lot of them in the metropolitan area.

“Now the cases are spread over more than ten municipalities. We know that there have been various clusters in the municipalities. Fortunately, it is well known what the infections are related to and what the mutual contacts and risk factors of the clusters are, ”says Salminen.

The most new infections (29) have been detected in Jyväskylä. In Jyväskylä, the incidence of infections during the past two weeks has been 37.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Across the country, the incidence of new cases is 13.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the city of Jyväskylä, the city has the highest number of infections among young adults and people of working age. 80 percent of the origins of the infections are known to health care, so the infections are not yet spreading uncontrollably in Jyväskylä.

The city has drawn up a list of measures in case the origin of the infections can no longer be traced and the infections start to spread uncontrollably. These measures include the possibility to postpone classes for distance learning and to close the city’s own units to limit recreational activities.

“By no means do you want to resort to measures, but there is preparedness if the situation worsens. The biggest factor in preventing infections is our own actions. Unfortunately, now it seems that the use of masks is decreasing and safety intervals are being forgotten, even though it is important to be able to keep them right now, ”says the mayor Timo Koivisto in the bulletin.

World the health organization WHO reported on Tuesday that a record number of new infections were found last week. During the week, nearly two million new infections were confirmed. The number is six percent higher than the previous week.

The number of reported infections has increased, as the number of tests has increased both in Finland and around the world. More than 900,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in Finland. There are 9,195 cases of infection to date