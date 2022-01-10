Coronavirus Congestion claims processed after coronary vaccinations congested, delay in obtaining documents

To date, approximately 1,200 applications have been made for compensation for the disadvantages of coronary vaccinations.

About coronary vaccinations the handling of claims has been congested. Customers are charged for restraint on the website of a pharmaceutical non-life insurance company:

“Our claims processing is congested and therefore the processing time is longer than usual. Notifications shall be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. “

Managing Director of a non-life insurance company Tiina Hellgrén assures that applications are by no means waiting for them, but the delay is due to the acquisition of documents.

“There have now been a lot of requests and we have already doubled the number of application processors. The problem is that we have to ask for patient records from health care facilities ourselves. We can’t really rush them, ”says Hellgrén.

Hellgrén points out that the company must verify that the damage has occurred. The assessment of disadvantages and compensation is a two-step process.

First compensation for the actual harm, i.e. pain and soreness, is assessed. It is then calculated on the basis of the supporting documents how much is reimbursed for, for example, doctor visits and medicines.

In addition, loss of earnings is reviewed by the employer and Kela.

According to Hellgrén, the compensation for damage caused by coronary vaccinations itself is generally in the two categories of damage, ie between EUR 600 and EUR 1 200. There are six categories.

The most commonly reported symptoms include fever, headache, pain in the vaccination arm, muscle and joint pain, rash and other allergic symptoms, and swelling of the lymph nodes.

Some neurological symptoms as well as venous and other thrombosis have also been reported.

Compensation access requires that the inconvenience has been afflicted for at least two weeks or the cost has accrued at least 85 euros.

By 19 December, 259 applicants had received a positive decision and 354 negative, out of a total of 1,105.

Hellgrén has not yet updated the number of applications since the Saints, but estimates that it is already around 1,200.

In relation to the approximately 10 million doses of coronary vaccination given in Finland, the number of applications is not large, but in relation to the number of claims reported on vaccinations in general, the number is higher than usual.

“It simply came to our notice then it’s much more when normally all vaccinations become a dozen damage reports a year, ”says Hellgrén.

Despite the congestion, Hellgrén estimates that applications can be processed in an average of four months, as usual.

“However, we cannot promise a certain processing time for everyone, as we do not always receive documents immediately from care institutions or employers. And it is pointless to send a request to skip the order of arrival, ”says Hellgrén.

The “guarantor” of re-vaccination compensation, ie the reinsurer, is the state because it is a new vaccine.

A year ago, a law came into force according to which the state reserves EUR 30 million a year in collateral and EUR 300 million in the longer term.

Actual In addition to claims and compensation claims, coronary vaccines can be reported to the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea.

By mid-December, more than 20,000 had been made in Fimea adverse reaction report coronary vaccine.

Anyone can report side effects. Most come from people who have taken the vaccine and a small fraction from healthcare professionals.