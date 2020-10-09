Coronavirus Confusion over restaurant closures and liquor in Scotland – Let’s think about the nature of the café

In Scotland, restaurants and bars were ordered to close, but cafes were allowed to be partially open.

Scottish restaurateurs are thoroughly confused by the prime minister Nicola Sturgeonin on Wednesday’s announcement that restaurants and bars will have to close their doors for 16 days today, Friday from 6 p.m. Instead, cafes that do not have a license to sell alcohol could continue to be open until the evening.

On Thursday, Sturgeon added that even those cafes with a liquor license could be open as long as they did not sell alcohol, the British newspaper said. The Guardian.

After the announcement, Scotland began to consider what a café really is, and then why ordinary restaurants shouldn’t be open either if they didn’t serve alcohol either.

BBC’s in a radio interview, the relevant Scottish authority explained that it was up to local authorities to interpret the matter and enforce the injunctions. The explanation left many in the restaurant industry still unsure whether the restaurants could be open or not.

“If Parliament does not define a café but it remains to be interpreted by local authorities as has been put forward, there is no point in waiting for anything other than the massacre in Scotland,” said The Scottish Licensed Trade Association Stephen McGowan Guardian.

Director of Scotland Food and Drink James Withersin according to the prime minister’s proposal is inoperable.

According to him, the players in the sector could have been consulted, for example, on Monday, in order to avoid confusion and to be better prepared for the situation. He said, according to the Guardian, it is “absurd” that restaurants should not be open if they do not sell alcohol while cafes can do so.