Coronavirus: In Sri Lanka, more than 300 workers working in a clothing factory have been infected. The Health Ministry has said that 321 clusters cases have been identified on Tuesday. Two days before this, a female patient was found positive in the corona examination.

Corona Cluster case exposed in Sri Lanka

To control the outbreak, the government has imposed curfew in two cities of the Western Province. Apart from this, public transport has also been stopped with the closure of schools, universities. It is being told that for the first time in two months, there has been a community spread of the virus. Officials say that this may be the case of community infection for the first time since April. He told that the case of the recently revealed infection may be due to the people who have returned from abroad.

More than 300 factory positives were found

Chief of the Kovid-19 Task Force and Army Commander Shavendra Silva had said, “A resident of Divulapitiya, who works in a clothing factory, was admitted to a hospital in Gampaha after fever. Where he was found positive in the corona investigation. After that, about 50 people from the factory and hospital were sent for home quarantine as a protective measure. ” Earlier, the Sri Lankan government lifted the curfew completely on 28 June.

During this period, there was no new community infection case for two months. Sri Lanka has been under heavy lockdown since 20 March. Significantly, the corona infected patients belong to the places with curfew, Divulapitia and Minwanagoda. So far, there are 4 thousand 252 cases of corona virus in Sri Lanka while the number of deaths due to infection is 13.

