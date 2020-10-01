Up to sixty people can live in the same household in so-called priority or social neighborhoods in Tahiti (Polynesia). These are potential Covid-19 clusters. “Everyone is worried. We are ready to be confined to our home, but there are people who will come and we cannot stop it”, says Ragitake Keraravaru, resident of Mahina.

Confining or isolating contaminated people in dedicated sites in the municipality, the mayor has no choice but to face the goodwill of his constituents. “You cannot force people out of their homes. Everyone must take their responsibilities “, says Damas Teuira. While waiting for new social housing in deficit in Polynesia, the health guides circulate in the districts to encourage the respect of the barrier gestures.