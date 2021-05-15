Two weeks after the new restriction measures imposed by the Government headed by Alberto Fernández in search of containing the second wave of coronavirus, the virus continues without truce in Argentina. Although each province is going through a particular situation, many of them share an increase in infections and fatalities.

Without going any further, Córdoba lived a record week of infected, with an average of 2,096 daily cases, which represents 48 percent more than the previous week.

In addition, a record of infections in the last 24 hours was recorded this Friday for the fourth consecutive day, with 2,866, while 16 deaths were added and the total number of deaths amounts to 3,566 since the beginning of the pandemic.

For its part, Neuquén, who chains three days with a record of cases, lives a desperate reality, after the health system will collapse and several patients in serious health could not find a bed for hospitalization.

According to official data released by Neuquén Health Minister Andrea Peve, there are 54 people waiting for a bed, while 18 of them require intensive care.

Faced with this panorama, Governor Omar Gutiérrez established new restrictions that will begin this Saturday and that include the suspension of face-to-face classes for a week. Outdoor social gatherings of 5 people are also prohibited, circulation on public roads will be restricted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus increases. Photo: Los Andes

Meanwhile, alarms went off in Mendoza after a significant increase in cases. In this way, Governor Rodolfo Suárez confirmed the extent of restrictions, which include the prohibition of social gatherings in open public places and also in private homes, although it ratified the presence in classes.

In Santa Fe, which remains over two thousand infected daily and is on the verge of reaching a total of 300 thousand, the Government led by Omar Perotti decided continue with restrictive measures, although from this weekend individual sports activities will be allowed outdoors, without physical contact.

“There is a conviction regarding the need to have measures that allow us to lower the contagion curve and free the health system,” said the Santa Fe Labor Minister, Juan Manuel Pusineri.

Likewise, the governor of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil, imposed greater restrictions on Wednesday amid a rise in the contagion curve in the province, which entered “Red Stage”, as determined by the Emergency Operational Committee of the province.

The new measures prohibit, among other things, the activity of public and private works, gymnasiums, swimming pools, dance schools and attendance at temples and religious celebrations, while circulation is restricted from 20 to 6.

San Luis also imposed new restrictions, which will be in force from May 17 to May 30 inclusive and which include the suspension of classes and sports competitions for federated and non-federated, among other things.

The provincial chief of Cabinet, Natalia Zabala Chacur, blamed the citizens for the increase in infections: “The society of San Luis he did not behave as he should and Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá had requested, and for that reason the rates of infected and deceased continue to increase, and the health system is stressed “

Likewise, Chaco reported this Friday a daily record of infected since the beginning of the pandemic, with 490 positives among 1,817 samples analyzed, for which the total number rose to 48,234 (2,942 active).

Concern is growing in Corrientes about the increase in hospitalized for coronavirus. Even from Monday, scheduled surgeries will be suspended due to the lack of anesthesia.

The province exceeded the barrier of 700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and in the last 24 hours it reported 366 new infections.

The second wave of the pandemic does not give truce to the interior of the country.

The Ministry of Health of Tucumán reported that in the last 24 hours, 838 new cases of coronavirus were registered, so that the province accumulates 111,372 infected. It also suffered nine deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,894 victims.

In Salta, the Ministry of Health confirmed 349 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, the concern is centered on the fact that there is an average of between 4 and 5 deaths per day due to the pandemic, and the death toll reached 1,314.