Coronavirus Compulsion of masks and rules dictated from above kill thousands of Germans – Many arrived in Berlin for a major demonstration from elsewhere in Germany, and violence was not avoided

Berlin

“You you marched with the Nazis and fascists, ”left-wing protesters shouted rhythmically on Saturday afternoon against protesters against corona measures.

“Get out of Berlin! The Nazis out! ”

Many protesters were wearing a black mask or scarf as before Corona, when corona critics did not show masks. During a major demonstration in Berlin, riot-equipped police isolated different groups of protesters on many streets.

Berliner Patrik Fehlmann had arrived to follow the demonstration of his son Jurin with. Fehlmann said he leaned in favor of left-wing protesters rather than conspiracy theorists or neo-Nazis.

In Berlin, big demonstrations are part of urban culture. The father had brought his son to the city to show what the rule of law and freedom of opinion mean. Yuri thought the go was like any “demo”.

Patrik Fehlmann brought his son Jurin to watch the demonstrations.

Fehlmann said there is a good police force in Berlin who can handle the protests. He pointed to several yellow-vested, civilian police negotiators facing left-wing protesters behind a riot-equipped police front line.

According to police, there were about 30,000 protesters.

After one in the afternoon, police announced that they would unload the protests on the grounds that the 1.5-meter safety intervals were not met. Berlin had already decided on Wednesday to ban protests on the grounds of corona action, but on Saturday night came a court ruling that freedom of opinion was more important and protests were allowed.

The crowd remained on the streets for hours after the demolition notice.

Violent clashes also occurred. Right-wing fighters fought near the Russian embassy. Bottles and stones were thrown at the police.

Police detained the protester near the Russian embassy.

However, the overall picture of the protests was calm during the day. The crowd of protesters was very variegated.

The German government continues to enjoy strong support figures. There is undeniably a lot of criticism, too, and conspiracy theorists and disseminators of false information are a concern for politicians and scholars in Germany, as they are all over the world.

The spectacular demonstration in Berlin also shows that in Germany, a critical attitude is not considered self-evident, and for many, participating in a demonstration is no worse than attending any summer event.

The fronts who disagreed with each other did not, for the most part, seek to attack each other. Much more popular was to describe on the phone what was happening on the other side.

Multi had commissioned a t-shirt himself for the demonstration. Among the coron critics who demonstrated in Unter den Linden and Friedrichstraße, there were relatively few neo-Nazis expected in advance.

Among them were self-made foil hats, Swedish flags, demands for peace talks, plenty Bill Gatesia mocking images and texts, vegan declarations, 5G network reviews, and the health minister, among others Jens Spahn objections and a declaration that Jesus take care of your health.

HS said on Thursday corona protests and conspiracy theories about the instigator Attila from Hildmann, which scares people with a final “lockdown”.

Hints of conspiracy theories were visible on the streets, but not all critics were extremist people.

Bavarian sisters Elisabeth and Franziska Zimmerman were dressed in shirts that read “truth, freedom, peace”.

Franziska, who works as a teacher, said she was initially in favor of strict restrictions, but they are no longer justified by her.

Sisters Franziska and Elisabeth Zimmermann arrived from Bavaria in Berlin to protest against corona policy.

“The coronavirus is a risk. But it’s no worse risk than riding a bike without a helmet. People should be able to decide for themselves how they react to different risks. ”

There have been many coronavirus infections in Bavaria, and restrictions have also been tougher than the German average throughout the pandemic. The biggest criticism of the sisters is the compulsion to mask.

“According to scientific studies, a cloth mask does not stop the virus. Instead, there is really a lot of disadvantage to it. Humans are not created to wear a mask, it’s unnatural, ”Elisabeth said.

Mask obsession has been in Germany since the end of April in shops and public transport.

Read more: What do the studies say about the benefits of face masks? Masks can protect against infections, but the screen is not very strong

The couple from Heidelberg near southern Germany did not want to say their names.

“It’s the common flu,” the middle-aged woman said. He thinks people are deliberately misled. The coronavirus is a big scam or lie, read on the signs of many protesters.

A woman from near Heidelberg and her husband said they only listened to themselves and wanted to decide for themselves how they would react to the coronavirus.

Many of the protesters came to Berlin from elsewhere in Germany.

The majority of corona critics seemed to have come to Berlin from other parts of Germany and also from Austria. The protesters showed their own flags of the German states, as well as German traditional costumes such as leather pants, and a few women in traditional dirndl dresses.

Distrust and dissatisfaction with the prevailing politics otherwise united such a variety of protesters.

Those who came from Rostock Tilo and Mirko waved state flags. They called for their own decision-making power instead of central power. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has better interest rates than many other German regions.

“We want peace,” Mirko said. He urged Germany to break free from all kinds of international conflicts and the financing of wars.

Tilo burst out laughing at the question of whether the men were on the right or the left.

“No compartmentalization! It’s too simplistic. ”

Mirko said he is not happy with, for example, AfD, which is a nationally conservative, partly far-right opposition party.

“AfD could do something if they wanted to, but they have been bought with money,” Mirko said.

Rostock residents Tilo and Mirko said decisions should be made close to the people.