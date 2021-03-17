Coronavirus Company survey: Government corona actions are confusing and unpredictable

In a survey of members of chambers of commerce, almost a third of companies believe that turnover will increase towards the end of the year.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government’s corona measures have been confusing and unpredictable from the company’s business point of view, according to the member companies of the Chambers of Commerce in the survey.

Of the approximately 2,700 companies that responded to the survey, about 67 percent felt that the government’s response to the corona pandemic has been quite or very confusing. About 28 per cent of the responding companies found the government’s activities quite clear and two per cent very clear.

“In a corona situation, the importance of predictability and clarity is emphasized. Their lack has been very detrimental to business in an otherwise awkward situation, ”says the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi in the bulletin.

Coronary pandemic treated the member companies of the Chamber of Commerce for the most part badly last year, but expectations for the current year are quite good.

Half of the companies that responded to the survey said their turnover had fallen over the past year. Net sales remained unchanged at one-fifth and increased by almost one-third.

Almost a third of the companies believe that turnover will increase by 1–50 per cent during the rest of this year. About a third expect it to remain unchanged and just over a third believe revenue will fall.

The Chamber of Commerce survey was conducted on 16 March. This was answered by 2,681 member companies of chambers of commerce.