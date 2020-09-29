In a slum in Bombay (India), one of the largest in the world, it is impossible to respect any social distancing. The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus, a few thousand officially, remains relatively low there. After a peak in May, the contagion figures stabilized and then fell, conversely of those observed in the country. A similar scenario has unfolded in other slums in India, such as New Delhi. Residents seem to cope better than elsewhere with the coronavirus. “At first I was scared, but not anymore. We resist the virus“, testifies a resident.

In some neighborhoods, nearly 60% of the population have developed antibodies. A phenomenon which would approach collective immunity. But scientists do not agree with each other. Many believe that India is far too big and populous for such immunity to be considered. Others believe this is what will happen as the virus spreads. Indian government in doubt and keep on going d” impose barrier gestures.