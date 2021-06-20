Coahuila and Djruango. / 06.20.2021 15:45:20

In Mexico, 27 million 543 thousand 142 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine; this represents a 31 percent advance in immunization of people over 18 years of age.

Follow on MILLENNIUM today’s news about the pandemic in Mexico.

Coahuila adds 15 new infections

East Sunday Coahuila registered only 15 new infections of covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to the daily report issued by the State Health Secretariat.

The municipalities that have reports of deaths are Acuña, Monclova and Torreón; and in two of them, the cases had already been detected before by the State Health System; all three were men between the ages of 63 and 75.

Only 4 municipalities reported new infections, among them Saltillo stands out with a total of 12 new cases; followed by Acuña, Piedras Negras and Torreón, with a new case in each city.

In total, there are still 273 active cases of the disease in Coahuila and Saltillo again occupies the first place with a total of 111; followed by Piedras Negras far behind with 54, and Torreón with 14.

Other municipalities with active cases are Parras De la Fuente, Francisco I. Madero, and Villa Unión with 11 in each; Sabinas with 10; Cuatrocienegas with 9; Nava with 8 and the municipalities of Ramos Arizpe and Acuña with 6 in each; Monclova has 5 and Matamoros 4.

As for the cities that today report zero active cases, there are a total of 17, starting with Nadadores, Sierra Mojada, Zaragoza, Allende, General Cepeda, San Buenaventura, Escobedo, Jiménez, Ocampo, Arteaga, Lamadrid, Sacramento, Candela, Morelos, Juárez , Abasolo and Hidalgo.

According to the main advances of the State Plan for Prevention and Control COVID-19, as of today a total of 71,561 cases accumulated so far in the pandemic are counted in Coahuila, among which 6,359 deaths are included.

There are 47 people hospitalized, including suspected and confirmed cases located in 5 municipalities, led by Saltillo with 28, Torreón with 28; Piedras Negras and Monclova with 4 in each, Acuña with 2 and San Juan de Sabinas with 1.

In total, 64,929 people from Coahuila have recovered in this time, mainly in Torreón with 15,964; Saltillo with 13,660; Monclova with 6 thousand 745; Piedras Negras with 6,159; Acuña with 3,109; San Pedro with 2 thousand 335 and Sabinas with 2 thousand 4.

Durango with 490 suspected cases of covid

In the state of Durango there are currently 490 people waiting for the results of the covid-19 testThis, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.

For this Sunday, June 20, 23 new cases of coronavirus are reported in the state of Durango.

And it is specified that the accumulated is 34 thousand 476 people who have tested positive for the virus and 2 thousand 449 deaths. The new confirmed cases are distributed as follows: 15 in Durango, 3 in Pueblo Nuevo, 1 in Gómez Palacio, 1 in Lerdo, 1 in Nuevo Ideal, 1 in San Juan del Río and 1 in Santiago Papasquiaro.

Within government information, It is proposed that since the beginning of the pandemic, 84 thousand 37 cases that meet the operational definition have been studied, discarding 47 thousand 715 negative tests and with 490 suspected cases awaiting results.

It is detailed in the document that of the positive cases in the state territory, 18,402 are in Durango, 7,920 in Gómez Palacio, 2,38 in Lerdo, 1,148 in Pueblo Nuevo, 622 in Canatlán, 618 in Nuevo Ideal, 547 in Cuencamé, 405 in Guadalupe Victoria, 335 in Santiago Papasquiaro, 265 in Vicente Guerrero, 222 in Poanas, 208 in Ocampo, 170 in Rodeo, 148 in San Juan del Río, 138 in Mapimí, 124 in Tlahualilo, 129 in Tamazula, 128 in El Oro, 119 in San Dimas, 108 in Pánuco de Coronado, 90 in Nombre de Dios, 90 in Topia, 82 in Mezquital, 66 in Súchil, 63 in Santa Clara, 45 in Peñón Blanco, 45 in Nazas, 35 in Tepehuanes, 33 in Hidalgo, 29 in Guanaceví, 23 in Indé, 20 in San Luis del Cordero, 12 in General Simón Bolivar, 14 in San Bernardo, 10 in Coneto de Comonfort, 7 in San Juan de Guadalupe, 7 in Otáez, 7 in San Pedro del Gallo and 4 in Canelas.

Finally, there are 40 hospitalized patients, of which 20 are reported serious. As of Sunday, 29,576 people have recovered in the entity.

EGO

.