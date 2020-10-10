The question of postilions has been at the heart of debates on Covid-19 for more than six months. Several new surveys provide details on this transmission, reports France 3, Friday, October 9. CNRS researchers reveal, for example, that sounds’p‘like daddy project filaments en masse. On the contrary, the sound ‘m‘like mom reduced their numbers.

A laser beam to detect the filaments

It is a laser beam that makes these numerous filaments visible. Bright spots thus testify to their proliferation and, logically, the more talkative one is, the more problematic a situation becomes. “What happens is you are going to push the air in front of you in a cone shape“, explains Manouk Abkarian, research director at CNRS at the Center for Structural Biology of Montpellier (Hérault).