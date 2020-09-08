Reusable masks can be washed with the rest of the laundry and reused until spoiled, according to the National Academy of Medicine.

Don’t bother washing reusable fabric masks at 60 ° C anymore: the National Academy of Medicine called, Monday, September 7, for “easy to understand rules” and felt that the measurement was not “justified”. Thus, general public masks “can be washed by hand or in the washing machine, with a detergent, such as underwear”, detailed the society of scholars in a press release, explaining that the temperature of 60 ° C was not “more justified for washing masks than for washing hands.”

Likewise, washable masks are “reusable after each washing-drying cycle as long as their qualities (mesh of the fabric and integrity of the flanges) are not altered”. Most fabric masks are however approved for 10, 20 or 50 washes maximum. Please note, the Academy recalls that“they should be changed when they get wet and never be worn for more than a day”.

The doctors of the institution considered that it is necessary, faced with epidemiological indicators which suggest a prolonged situation, to integrate the wearing of the mask in the daily newspaper. And for that, the mask must become “understandable, acceptable and routine”, considers the society of scholars. “The Academy of Medicine recommends that clear and simplified information on the use of masks be widely disseminated”, specifies the press release.

Like the High Council for Public Health (HCSP), the Academy also believes that reusable masks for the general public should be favored in the public space, “for obvious economic and ecological reasons”.