Paris (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain, competitor in the French Football League, announced today (Wednesday) the closure of its training center, as a precaution, after discovering many cases of “Covid-19” virus, and the training center will remain closed until next Monday.

The men’s team was not affected and will face Lille in the round of 16 of the French Cup today, but the women’s team was unable to play its match against Sparta Prague in the Champions League.

Saint-Germain is leading 5-0 from the first-leg match of the last 16, but will qualify as the winner of the aggregate of the two matches, if the return match is canceled, as it will be considered a 3-0 loser at the time.

UEFA said: Because of the mandatory quarantine of the Paris Saint-Germain team, the UEFA Women’s Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Paris Saint-Germain, which was scheduled for March 17, 2021, could not be held in Chomotov.

The case was referred to the competition committee in the “UEFA”, which will take a decision on it as soon as possible.