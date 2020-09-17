Delhi: Clinical trials have been carried out against corona in India as a repurposing drug of many pre-existing diseases. A similar drug, MW drug, was given a clinical trial in CSIR and Cadila Pharmaceutical Company.

After the clinical trials of others, its results have been very good and it has been approved by DCGI for the Phase III clinical trials. According to CSIR, this would be the first such drug that got the third stage of clinical trial against Corona. Dr. Shekhar Mande, Director General of CSIR spoke exclusively to ABP News about this.

Big things

Those of us who did the trial on MW drug, which is the most talked about, had done it with Cadila Pharmaceutical, its results have been very good, promising I can say. We did a double blind trial on 21–21 patients and the results were good. After this, the Drug Controller General of India allowed it only for the third phase of the clinical trial and said that it should be done on more patients so that the results are known. That is why we have received Phase 3 permission.

It is revealed for the first time that a drug has done such a good job in Face Two because its good effect has been found. And this is the first time that any medicine made by India is coming to Corona. In the third phase, we will try this on a lot of people, it is not decided yet, but the number between 300 and 500 will be tested on which will also be double blind. His work has now started.

We tried for Corona and the results that have come before us, we had sought permission from DCGI for 3 trials, and they were running together. Out of which one trial has come before us and this trial was done on critical patients ie critically ill patients who are on ventilator. Its results are very good.

